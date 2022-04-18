Cobb County weather Monday April 18: rainy in morning with gradual clearing

The National Weather Service forecasts rain for Cobb County on the Monday morning of April 18 with gradual clearing and a high near 65 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

