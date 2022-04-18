Georgia gasoline prices continue to drop, falling six cents over past week

Gasoline prices in Georgia continue to drop, with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded dropping six cents.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.70 per gallon .

“The average price for a gallon of gasoline has fallen below $4 for much of the U.S.,” said Waiters. “Georgians have seen over a 50 cents drop in pump prices since last month. These lower prices were a welcome relief for drivers who hit the road to spend time with family and friends during the Easter weekend.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.806 at the time of this writing, about 10 cents more expensive than the statewide average, but comparable to adjacent counties.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 3 cents to $4.08. President Biden announced plans to allow sales of higher-ethanol gasoline (also known as E15) through the summer months. This extension is intended to bring relief to Americans in areas where E15 is sold and it typically sells for 5 to 10 cents cheaper per gallon than regular gasoline. AAA supports the development and use of alternative fuels. However, not all vehicles on the road are designed to run on E15. AAA strongly encourages drivers to be sure their vehicle is compatible with E15 before using it.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.