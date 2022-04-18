How has your life in Cobb County changed in since March of 2020? The Auditory Time Capsule Project wants your input

The City of Marietta posted a notice on its website of an interesting project called “2 Years Later… An Auditory Time Capsule.

The following is reprinted from the city’s website:

MARIETTA – Two Cobb County nonprofits are joining forces to produce a special project: 2 Years Later… An Auditory Time Capsule. The project is an oral history of Cobb County residents through first-person storytelling. Featuring stories of Cobb County residents and the way their lives have changed since March of 2020, participants are asked to call (770) 569-3305 and share their story in their own words. Each story will be available at CobbStories.com as an audio file, and each story will be transcribed for the hearing impaired. The auditory catalogue will have a companion portraiture series captured by photographer Justin Hadley. The exhibit debuts Saturday, May 7th, 2022 at M2R TrailFest — an immersive celebration of the arts in Downtown Marietta, GA — as part of the M2R Fence Gallery, a countywide, yearlong traveling art exhibit. Each photo panel will contain a QR code linked to the story of the participant. The public can visit the project website to hear the stories as well as share their own. Advertisement Cobb County residents are invited to call (770) 569-3305 and share their story in their own words. About Cobb Landmarks: Cobb Landmarks shares the stories and preserves the places that form our community for the benefit of current and future generations through advocacy and education. About Marietta Arts Council: Marietta Arts Council, Inc. is a volunteer-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the artistic and cultural landscape of the City of Marietta through advocacy, education, and public art.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates