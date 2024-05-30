Cobb County firefighters to share storytime adventures at Cobb Libraries

Image courtesy of Cobb County Public Library

The Cobb Public Library distributed the following news release about a partnership between Cobb County firefighters and the libraries:

Cobb County firefighters will be presenting Storytime programs in June and July at Cobb County libraries. The firefighters’ special visits are part of the Cobb County Public Library adventures-themed Summer Reading Program for all ages.

Firefighters and fire engines are scheduled to be part of the children’s programs at the following locations:

Wednesday, June 5, 10:30 am: West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw 30152.

Friday, June 7, 10:30 am: South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton 30126.

Monday, July 1, 11 am: Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Rd., Marietta 30064.

A Cobb firefighter team is scheduled to present the Firefighter Preschool Storytime at East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in the Parkaire Landing Shopping Center, on Thursday, June 6 at 10:30 am.

During each of the programs, the firefighters will be on duty and may be called away with no notice. The Storytime programs will continue, led by Cobb library staff members, if the firefighters are responding to a call.

For information on Summer Reading Program activities and programs at Cobb County libraries, visit cobbcat.org/events or call 770-528-2326.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.