Updates from Keep Smyrna Beautiful

Keep Smyrna Beautiful provided the following news updates:
40TH ANNIVERSARY SPOTLIGHT: ANN KIRK
As part of Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s 40th Anniversary, we’re looking back at our successes and shared history. Read our latest spotlight featuring former Executive Director Ann Kirk to learn how she helped shape KSB and the City of Smyrna.
REPORT LITTER
Smyrna residents can help us choose the location of our next litter cleanup by filling out our online
Report Litter
MONTHLY RECYCLING CENTER TOUR
The Smyrna Recycling Center offers free monthly tours from 9am to 10am on the third Friday of every month. The next tour is coming up Friday, June 21. Sign up for an upcoming tour: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/recycling-center/
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
KSB is always looking for volunteers to help keep Smyrna clean, green, and beautiful! Individual and group opportunities are available, including storm drain marking, invasive species removal, litter cleanups, and community events. Learn more at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer/
MILES AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION
Did you know that your civic organization, business, or family can adopt a mile of roadway in Smyrna? Adopt-a-Mile groups commit to cleaning up their mile four times per year. After the second cleanup, you’ll get a sign acknowledging your contribution! Learn more at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-mile/
About Keep Smyrna Beautiful
On its website Keep Smyrna Beautiful describes the organization and its origins as follows:
Keep Smyrna Beautiful began in 1984 as Smyrna Clean and Beautiful, Inc. through a city of Smyrna ordinance. We function as a hybrid organization, with the Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in partnership with the City of Smyrna’s Environmental Services department. The nonprofit and city department work together to accomplish KSB’s mission.
Since our inception, we have been the premiere environmental organization within the City of Smyrna. We are made up of community residents and businesses who join together to help the public become more aware and concerned about environmental issues. Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc. is a local affiliate of both Keep America Beautiful and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. We are funded by the revenue from the Smyrna Recycling Center, donations, grants, and event sponsorships.