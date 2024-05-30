Updates from Keep Smyrna Beautiful

Keep Smyrna Beautiful provided the following news updates:

40TH ANNIVERSARY SPOTLIGHT: ANN KIRK

As part of Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s 40th Anniversary, we’re looking back at our successes and shared history. Read our latest spotlight featuring former Executive Director Ann Kirk to learn how she helped shape KSB and the City of Smyrna.



REPORT LITTER

Smyrna residents can help us choose the location of our next litter cleanup by filling out our online

MONTHLY RECYCLING CENTER TOUR

The Smyrna Recycling Center offers free monthly tours from 9am to 10am on the third Friday of every month. The next tour is coming up Friday, June 21. Sign up for an upcoming tour: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/recycling-center/

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

KSB is always looking for volunteers to help keep Smyrna clean, green, and beautiful! Individual and group opportunities are available, including storm drain marking, invasive species removal, litter cleanups, and community events. Learn more at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer/

MILES AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION

Did you know that your civic organization, business, or family can adopt a mile of roadway in Smyrna? Adopt-a-Mile groups commit to cleaning up their mile four times per year. After the second cleanup, you’ll get a sign acknowledging your contribution! Learn more at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-mile/

About Keep Smyrna Beautiful

On its website Keep Smyrna Beautiful describes the organization and its origins as follows: