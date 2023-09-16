Hot Topics

Keep Smyrna Beautiful hosts jonquil bulb sale; roadway cleanup

Two jonquils

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 16, 2023

Keep Smyrna Beautiful released a calendar of events for the upcoming weeks, including the last Adopt-A-Mile cleanup for 2023 on Oct 14, 2023.

Here are a number of ways to help keep Smyrna clean and beautiful:

JONQUIL BULB SALE

It’s almost time for the Jonquil Bulb Sale!  We expect a shipment of jonquil bulbs by the first of October. We’ll be selling bags of 40 bulbs for $20 to spread the joy of jonquils in the Jonquil City. Click the link if you want to be emailed as soon as they arrive: https://bit.ly/JonquilBulbs2023

BULKY TRASH AMNESTY DAY

On Saturday, October 21, Smyrna residents can dispose of large items at Smyrna Public Works (2190 Atlanta Rd. SE) for free. This event runs from 8 am to 1 pm. ID or other proof of residency is required. No construction debris, lawnmowers, propane tanks, household hazardous waste, or items containing Freon. https://www.smyrnaga.gov/departments/departments/keep-smyrna-beautiful-environmental-services/ksb-events

SCHOOL GRANTS & TEACHER SCHOLARSHIPS

The application periods for both Keep Smyrna Beautiful School Grants and Teacher Continuing Education Scholarships are open from August 1 through November 3, 2023. KSB School Grants support beautification, gardening, or environmental education projects. KSB Teacher Scholarships support teachers to attend trainings in environmental education. Details and application links for both can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

KSB partners with Smyrna-area schools to provide education, including tours of the Smyrna Recycling Center, watershed demonstrations, recycling presentations, hands-on activities, and more! Details can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

ADOPT-A-MILE

KSB hosts the fourth and final Adopt-a-Mile litter cleanup of 2023 on Saturday, October 14. Hundreds of Adopt-a-Mile volunteers will join their groups to clean up their designated mile, helping to keep Smyrna clean, green, and beautiful. To learn more about how to adopt a mile in Smyrna, visit https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-mile/

MONTHLY RECYCLING CENTER TOURS

The City of Smyrna Recycling Center offers monthly tours on third Friday of the month (except for holidays) at 9 am. You can register to attend by visiting: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/education/

VOLUNTEERING
Throughout the fall, Keep Smyrna Beautiful will continue regular volunteer events, including Community Cleanups, Storm Drain Marking, and Adopt-a-Mile. Interested in volunteering? Fill out our online volunteer application, which can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer/

