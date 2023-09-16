Keep Smyrna Beautiful hosts jonquil bulb sale; roadway cleanup

Keep Smyrna Beautiful released a calendar of events for the upcoming weeks, including the last Adopt-A-Mile cleanup for 2023 on Oct 14, 2023.
Here are a number of ways to help keep Smyrna clean and beautiful:
JONQUIL BULB SALE
It’s almost time for the Jonquil Bulb Sale! We expect a shipment of jonquil bulbs by the first of October. We’ll be selling bags of 40 bulbs for $20 to spread the joy of jonquils in the Jonquil City. Click the link if you want to be emailed as soon as they arrive: https://bit.ly/JonquilBulbs2023
BULKY TRASH AMNESTY DAY
On Saturday, October 21, Smyrna residents can dispose of large items at Smyrna Public Works (2190 Atlanta Rd. SE) for free. This event runs from 8 am to 1 pm. ID or other proof of residency is required. No construction debris, lawnmowers, propane tanks, household hazardous waste, or items containing Freon. https://www.smyrnaga.gov/departments/departments/keep-smyrna-beautiful-environmental-services/ksb-events
SCHOOL GRANTS & TEACHER SCHOLARSHIPS
The application periods for both Keep Smyrna Beautiful School Grants and Teacher Continuing Education Scholarships are open from August 1 through November 3, 2023. KSB School Grants support beautification, gardening, or environmental education projects. KSB Teacher Scholarships support teachers to attend trainings in environmental education. Details and application links for both can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/
ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION
KSB partners with Smyrna-area schools to provide education, including tours of the Smyrna Recycling Center, watershed demonstrations, recycling presentations, hands-on activities, and more! Details can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/
ADOPT-A-MILE
KSB hosts the fourth and final Adopt-a-Mile litter cleanup of 2023 on Saturday, October 14. Hundreds of Adopt-a-Mile volunteers will join their groups to clean up their designated mile, helping to keep Smyrna clean, green, and beautiful. To learn more about how to adopt a mile in Smyrna, visit https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-mile/
MONTHLY RECYCLING CENTER TOURS
The City of Smyrna Recycling Center offers monthly tours on third Friday of the month (except for holidays) at 9 am. You can register to attend by visiting: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/education/
VOLUNTEERING
Throughout the fall, Keep Smyrna Beautiful will continue regular volunteer events, including Community Cleanups, Storm Drain Marking, and Adopt-a-Mile. Interested in volunteering? Fill out our online volunteer application, which can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer/
About the City of Smyrna
Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat Marietta.
Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:
|Smyrna city, Georgia
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|55,685
|PeoplePopulation
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|55,685
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|55,689
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|0.0%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|55663
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|51271
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|7.8%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|23.2%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|9.3%
|Female persons, percent
|53.0%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|46.8%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|33.2%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|8.2%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.3%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.5%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|13.6%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|42.9%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2352
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.5%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|55.5%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$309,000
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,871
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$471
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,326
|Building permits, 2021
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24760
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.27
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|81.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|21.1%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|97.9%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|95.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|94.0%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|55.7%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.2%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|13.8%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|77.8%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|72.9%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|152259
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|293700
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|208663
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1028830
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$19,541
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|29
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$77,713
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$48,063
|Persons in poverty, percent
|8.2%
|BusinessesBusinesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|X
|Total employment, 2020
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2018
|X
|All firms, 2012
|6575
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|3108
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|2808
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|2970
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|3230
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|687
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|5483
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3339.5
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|15.35