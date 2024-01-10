Keep Smyrna Beautiful calendar includes document shredding, cleanups and more

Keep Smyrna Beautiful is starting off the year with a great calendar of volunteer opportunities and benefits for residents, including an ever-popular document shredding day.

Here is the schedule of events, reprinted from the Keep Smyrna Beautiful press release:

ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE: MARCH 3

Keep Smyrna Beautiful is offering $1,500 scholarships for students currently pursuing or planning to pursue a degree in an environmentally related field. Scholarships are eligible for current college students who are Smyrna residents or high school students currently enrolled in Campbell High School or Whitefield Academy. Additional information can be found on our School Partnerships page: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

SCHOOL GRANTS

The spring application period for Keep Smyrna Beautiful School Grants is open through April 1, 2024. KSB School Grants support beautification, gardening, or environmental education projects. Details and an application link can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

TEACHER CONTINUING EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP

Keep Smyrna Beautiful offers Smyrna public school teachers continuing education scholarships to attend trainings in environmental education. Funding is available for up to $500 for course/training fees, lodging, substitutes, etc. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis from August 1, 2023-April 1, 2024. Learn more and apply online.

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT: DR. DAVID V. MARTIN

If you’ve ever driven down or taken a walk along any of Smyrna’s major roadways, there’s a good chance you’ve spotted Dr. David V. Martin, commonly known as Doctor Dave, picking up litter. Martin has lived in Smyrna with his wife, Lynn Dee, since 1980. “I’ve been picking up litter as long as I can remember,” says Doctor Dave. Read the full profile here.

MONTHLY RECYCLING CENTER TOURS

The City of Smyrna Recycling Center offers monthly tours on the third Friday of the month (except for holidays) at 9 am. You can register to attend by visiting: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/education/

ADOPT-A-MILE RECRUITMENT

In addition to individual volunteers, Keep Smyrna Beautiful is always looking to recruit Adopt-a-Mile groups. Adopt-a-Mile groups commit to cleaning their designated mile of roadway four times a year. Learn more at: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-mile/

ADOPT-A-TREE

We still have oaks, redbuds, and maples for adoption. KSB volunteers rescue small trees from land slated for development and prepare them to be taken home by residents. (Note, these are usually very small trees!) Visit our website to learn more and to request a free tree: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-tree/

SAVE THE DATE:

ARBOR DAY: Friday, February 16, 2024 Join our annual ceremonial tree planting and celebration of trees. Seedlings will be available. Follow Keep Smyrna Beautiful on Facebook or Instagram for the exact time and location of the tree planting. This is not a volunteer event.

DOCUMENT SHREDDING: Saturday, March 16, 2024 KSB's spring document shredding event will take place on March 16, from 9:00am to 12:00pm at the Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center (884 Church St, Smyrna, GA). More at: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/shred-fest/

About Keep Smyrna Beautiful

On its website Keep Smyrna Beautiful describes the organization and its origins as follows:

Keep Smyrna Beautiful began in 1984 as Smyrna Clean and Beautiful, Inc. through a city of Smyrna ordinance. We function as a hybrid organization, with the Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in partnership with the City of Smyrna’s Environmental Services department. The nonprofit and city department work together to accomplish KSB’s mission.

Since our inception, we have been the premiere environmental organization within the City of Smyrna. We are made up of community residents and businesses who join together to help the public become more aware and concerned about environmental issues. Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc. is a local affiliate of both Keep America Beautiful and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. We are funded by the revenue from the Smyrna Recycling Center, donations, grants, and event sponsorships.