Upcoming activities and events from Keep Smyrna Beautiful

Keep Smyrna Beautiful provided the following updates for activities and events coming up soon:

JONQUIL BULB SALE

We still have jonquil bulbs available! A bag of 40 jonquil bulbs is $20. You can purchase them at the Smyrna Recycling Center during open hours. We will also be selling them at this weekend’s Eco-Kids Festival on the Smyrna Village Green.

ECO-KIDS FESTIVAL

Advertisement

Join Keep Smyrna Beautiful on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 10 am to noon to celebrate America Recycles Day at the Eco-Kids Festival. This family-friendly event will include recycling crafts, environmental education, games, and more! No registration is required. The event will take place in downtown Smyrna on the Village Green. Additional details can be found on our website: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/america-recycles-day/

ADOPT-A-TREE

It’s Adopt-a-Tree season once again! KSB volunteers rescue small trees from land slated for development and prepare them to be taken home by residents. Visit our website to learn more and to request a free tree: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-tree/

SMYRNA WONDROUS WINTER CLEANUP

Once again, Smyrna residents are gathering on December 16, 2023, to gift Smyrna with clean streets and good cheer! Those interested in participating in this cleanup, can find the link here: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/community-cleanups/

BRING ONE FOR THE CHIPPER

Save the date for our annual Christmas Tree Recycling event on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Details can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/bring-one-for-the-chipper/

MONTHLY RECYCLING CENTER TOURS

The City of Smyrna Recycling Center offers monthly tours on third Friday of the month (except for holidays) at 9 am. You can register to attend by visiting: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/education/

VOLUNTEERING

Throughout the fall, Keep Smyrna Beautiful will continue regular volunteer events, including Community Cleanups, Storm Drain Marking, and Adopt-a-Mile. Interested in volunteering? Fill out our online volunteer application, which can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer/

About Keep Smyrna Beautiful

On its website Keep Smyrna Beautiful describes the organization and its origins as follows:

Keep Smyrna Beautiful began in 1984 as Smyrna Clean and Beautiful, Inc. through a city of Smyrna ordinance. We function as a hybrid organization, with the Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in partnership with the City of Smyrna’s Environmental Services department. The nonprofit and city department work together to accomplish KSB’s mission.

Since our inception, we have been the premiere environmental organization within the City of Smyrna. We are made up of community residents and businesses who join together to help the public become more aware and concerned about environmental issues. Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc. is a local affiliate of both Keep America Beautiful and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. We are funded by the revenue from the Smyrna Recycling Center, donations, grants, and event sponsorships.