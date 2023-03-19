Hot Topics

Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s Garden Tour returns on Saturday, May 6, 2023

TOPICS:
A map of Smyrna with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Recreation and events in Smyrna" to the right of the mapThe map is a screenshot from Open Street Maps https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=13/33.8515/-84.5376

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 19, 2023

If you’re looking for a Spring event when the freezing weather we’ve been having here in Cobb County has finally past, and you’re beginning to get the gardening urge, Keep Smyrna Beautiful has an event for you! As a bonus, your ticket cost will help improve Smyrna’s overall environment.

The Smyrna Garden Tour returns on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The tour raises money for student scholarships and supports Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s programs “to end littering, reduce waste, promote recycling, and beautify Smyrna.”

According to the event’s press release, “Ticketholders will have the opportunity to take a self-guided tour of five of Smyrna’s most beautiful, private gardens located throughout the city. Last year’s gardens were an eclectic mix of size and personality, ranging from a mature, sprawling oasis to a young garden still finding its identity—and everything in between.”

“We’re so excited to have another group of diverse gardens this year,” said Keep Smyrna Beautiful Board Chair, Phyllis Owens. “Visitors will get great ideas for sloped lots, shade locations, vegetable gardening, and more.” 

Advertisement

“This event allows residents to connect to each other and learn from each other. For each person who takes an idea and implements it, Smyrna wins. Plus, every dollar earned goes back into the community,” she said.

Tickets for the tour are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. You can purchase them by visiting  Eventbrite.com. Paper tickets are available for purchase at the Smyrna Recycling Center and Vickery Hardware.  

About the City of Smyrna


View Larger Map

Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat  Marietta.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

Smyrna city, Georgia
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)55,685
PeoplePopulation
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)55,685
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)55,689
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.0%
Population, Census, April 1, 202055663
Population, Census, April 1, 201051271
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent7.8%
Persons under 18 years, percent23.2%
Persons 65 years and over, percent9.3%
Female persons, percent53.0%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent46.8%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)33.2%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)8.2%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.3%
Two or More Races, percent4.5%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)13.6%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent42.9%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202352
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.5%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202055.5%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$309,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,871
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$471
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,326
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024760
Persons per household, 2016-20202.27
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202081.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202021.1%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.9%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202095.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.0%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202055.7%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.2%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent13.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202077.8%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202072.9%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)152259
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)293700
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)208663
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1028830
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$19,541
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202029
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$77,713
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$48,063
Persons in poverty, percent8.2%
BusinessesBusinesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2018X
All firms, 20126575
Men-owned firms, 20123108
Women-owned firms, 20122808
Minority-owned firms, 20122970
Nonminority-owned firms, 20123230
Veteran-owned firms, 2012687
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20125483
Geography
Population per square mile, 20103339.5
Land area in square miles, 201015.35
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles