Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s Garden Tour returns on Saturday, May 6, 2023

If you’re looking for a Spring event when the freezing weather we’ve been having here in Cobb County has finally past, and you’re beginning to get the gardening urge, Keep Smyrna Beautiful has an event for you! As a bonus, your ticket cost will help improve Smyrna’s overall environment.

The Smyrna Garden Tour returns on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The tour raises money for student scholarships and supports Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s programs “to end littering, reduce waste, promote recycling, and beautify Smyrna.”

According to the event’s press release, “Ticketholders will have the opportunity to take a self-guided tour of five of Smyrna’s most beautiful, private gardens located throughout the city. Last year’s gardens were an eclectic mix of size and personality, ranging from a mature, sprawling oasis to a young garden still finding its identity—and everything in between.”

“We’re so excited to have another group of diverse gardens this year,” said Keep Smyrna Beautiful Board Chair, Phyllis Owens. “Visitors will get great ideas for sloped lots, shade locations, vegetable gardening, and more.”

“This event allows residents to connect to each other and learn from each other. For each person who takes an idea and implements it, Smyrna wins. Plus, every dollar earned goes back into the community,” she said.

Tickets for the tour are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. You can purchase them by visiting Eventbrite.com. Paper tickets are available for purchase at the Smyrna Recycling Center and Vickery Hardware.

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat Marietta.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

