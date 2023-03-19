Marietta seeks musicians for the May-Retta Daze festival

Are you a local musician who wants to develop an audience, and are looking to pick up some cash for your talent?
The City of Marietta is seeking local musicians to add to its music festival lineup at the 45th Annual May-Retta Daze Festival.
The event will take place Saturday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. in Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N Park Square NE Marietta, GA 30060.
According to the announcement on the City of Marietta website, “In addition to a wide variety of arts & crafts, the Music Festival will showcase various live acoustic musical performances from local artists throughout both days. There is something for everyone with festival food, kid’s zone and live music. Bring the entire family to shop, relax and soak up the sounds on the Marietta Square.”
Singer/Songwriter musicians (whether you do covers, original music, or a mix) are welcome to apply.
Musicians who are selected to perform on the main stage during peak festival hours will receive compensation based on talent and skill.
The Musician Application can be found here.
The deadline to apply is March 31st.
Completed applications must be sent to ezillweger@mariettaga.gov or mailed to:
City of Marietta Parks, Recreation, and Facilities
Attn: Emily Zillweger
205 Lawrence St NE/ 3rd Floor
PO Box 609
Marietta GA 30061
About the City of Marietta
