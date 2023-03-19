Marietta seeks musicians for the May-Retta Daze festival

Hot Topics

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 19, 2023

Are you a local musician who wants to develop an audience, and are looking to pick up some cash for your talent?

The City of Marietta is seeking local musicians to add to its music festival lineup at the 45th Annual May-Retta Daze Festival.

The event will take place Saturday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. in Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N Park Square NE Marietta, GA 30060.

According to the announcement on the City of Marietta website, “In addition to a wide variety of arts & crafts, the Music Festival will showcase various live acoustic musical performances from local artists throughout both days. There is something for everyone with festival food, kid’s zone and live music. Bring the entire family to shop, relax and soak up the sounds on the Marietta Square.”

Singer/Songwriter musicians (whether you do covers, original music, or a mix) are welcome to apply.

Musicians who are selected to perform on the main stage during peak festival hours will receive compensation based on talent and skill.

The Musician Application can be found here.

The deadline to apply is March 31st.  

Completed applications must be sent to ezillweger@mariettaga.gov or mailed to:

City of Marietta Parks, Recreation, and Facilities

Attn: Emily Zillweger

205 Lawrence St NE/ 3rd Floor

PO Box 609

Marietta GA 30061

About the City of Marietta


The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,972 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia
Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.2%
Female persons, percent49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent46.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent20.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent14.1%
Businesses
All firms, 201210501
Men-owned firms, 20124934
Women-owned firms, 20124186
Minority-owned firms, 20124286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663
Geography
Population per square mile, 20102451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
