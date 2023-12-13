Keep Smyrna Beautiful has a holiday calendar full of environmentally good cheer!

Keep Smyrna Beautiful provided the following updates for activities and events coming up soon:

SMYRNA WONDROUS WINTER CLEANUP

Once again, Smyrna residents are gathering on December 16, 2023, to gift Smyrna with clean streets and good cheer! Volunteer registration closes Friday 12/15 at noon. Those interested in participating in this cleanup, can find the link here: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/community-cleanups/

HOLIDAY RECYCLING

Don’t forget to recycle over the holidays! The Smyrna Recycling Center accepts string lights, electronics, paper wrapping paper (no foil, mylar, or glitter), cardboard boxes, cooking oil, and more! Additional accepted items can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/recycling-center/

The Smyrna Recycling Center will be closed the following days in observance of the upcoming holidays: Saturday, December 23, 2023; Tuesday, December 26, 2023; and Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Smyrna Recycling Center is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

BRING ONE FOR THE CHIPPER

Save the date for our annual Christmas Tree Recycling event on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Details can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/bring-one-for-the-chipper/

ADOPT-A-TREE

It’s Adopt-a-Tree season once again! KSB volunteers rescue small trees from land slated for development and prepare them to be taken home by residents. Visit our website to learn more and to request a free tree: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-tree/

MONTHLY RECYCLING CENTER TOURS

The City of Smyrna Recycling Center offers monthly tours on third Friday of the month (except for holidays) at 9 am. You can register to attend by visiting: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/education/

VOLUNTEERING

Throughout the fall, Keep Smyrna Beautiful will continue regular volunteer events, including Community Cleanups, Storm Drain Marking, and Adopt-a-Mile. Interested in volunteering? Fill out our online volunteer application, which can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer/

About Keep Smyrna Beautiful

On its website Keep Smyrna Beautiful describes the organization and its origins as follows:

Keep Smyrna Beautiful began in 1984 as Smyrna Clean and Beautiful, Inc. through a city of Smyrna ordinance. We function as a hybrid organization, with the Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in partnership with the City of Smyrna’s Environmental Services department. The nonprofit and city department work together to accomplish KSB’s mission.

Since our inception, we have been the premiere environmental organization within the City of Smyrna. We are made up of community residents and businesses who join together to help the public become more aware and concerned about environmental issues. Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc. is a local affiliate of both Keep America Beautiful and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. We are funded by the revenue from the Smyrna Recycling Center, donations, grants, and event sponsorships.