Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s upcoming events and useful information

Keep Smyrna Beautiful sent us the following calendar of events along with helpful information about benefits and volunteer opportunities available for local beautification and environmental efforts.

Events include the popular garden tour and recycling center tours.

Other helpful info includes the availability of grants to schools located within Smyrna and a highlight on the 40th anniversary of the Smyrna Recycling Center.

Plus, as always, there will be opportunities for citizens to become directly involved in improving the environment and beautifying the city.

Advertisement

GARDEN TOUR TICKETS ON SALE

Tickets to the 2024 Smyrna Garden Tour on Saturday, May 4, 2024, are now on sale! You can purchase them at the Smyrna Recycling Center (check, card, cash), Vickery Hardware, or online at Eventbrite.

Tickets are $20 in advance / $20 day of

Details can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/garden-tour/

40th ANNIVERSARY SPOTLIGHT: THE RECYCLING CENTER

The Smyrna Recycling Center opened in 1989 as a result of a partnership between the City of Smyrna and Keep Smyrna Beautiful. “Recycling was just taking hold,” says Ann Kirk, Keep Smyrna Beautiful Director from 1994 to 2017, who also served on the KSB Board prior to her directorship. “We had three to five drop-off locations for newspapers and a place to take trash. Then we started accepting aluminum cans.” Learn more about the center’s history and how it’s grown!

SCHOOL GRANTS

The spring application period for Keep Smyrna Beautiful School Grants is open through April 1, 2024. KSB School Grants support beautification, gardening, or environmental education projects. Details and an application link can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

INDEPENDENT VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES

Groups, families, and individuals can volunteer independently for Keep Smyrna Beautiful by picking up litter or marking storm drains on their own schedule! Contact Eloise at eholland@smyrnaga.gov to get started!

MONTHLY RECYCLING CENTER TOURS

The City of Smyrna Recycling Center offers monthly tours on the third Friday of the month (except for holidays) at 9 am. You can register to attend by visiting: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/education/

ADOPT-A-MILE RECRUITMENT

In addition to individual volunteers, Keep Smyrna Beautiful is always looking to recruit Adopt-a-Mile groups. Adopt-a-Mile groups commit to cleaning their designated mile of roadway four times a year. Learn more at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-mile/

About Keep Smyrna Beautiful

On its website, Keep Smyrna Beautiful describes the organization and its origins as follows:

Keep Smyrna Beautiful began in 1984 as Smyrna Clean and Beautiful, Inc. through a city of Smyrna ordinance. We function as a hybrid organization, with the Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in partnership with the City of Smyrna’s Environmental Services department. The nonprofit and city department work together to accomplish KSB’s mission.

Since our inception, we have been the premiere environmental organization within the City of Smyrna. We are made up of community residents and businesses who join together to help the public become more aware and concerned about environmental issues. Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc. is a local affiliate of both Keep America Beautiful and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. We are funded by the revenue from the Smyrna Recycling Center, donations, grants, and event sponsorships.