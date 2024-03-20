Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling March 20, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, with a high near 71 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Cobb County and other parts of the region that remains in effect until 9 a.m EDT this morning.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph. 

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. 

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Friday

Showers, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then showers likely. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-02-016333482.20
2024-02-02704155.59.50
2024-02-036246547.80
2024-02-04504246-0.30.51
2024-02-05594250.540.07
2024-02-06654052.55.80
2024-02-075937481.10
2024-02-08563947.50.40
2024-02-096347557.70
2024-02-1066566113.50.06
2024-02-1168606416.30.59
2024-02-126149557.12.25
2024-02-135741490.9T
2024-02-14663751.53.20
2024-02-156941556.50
2024-02-16655057.58.70
2024-02-17573646.5-2.50.01
2024-02-18533142-7.20
2024-02-19623950.510
2024-02-20623749.5-0.20
2024-02-2166385220
2024-02-227044576.80
2024-02-2368546110.60.18
2024-02-24664354.53.80
2024-02-25643449-1.90
2024-02-26734458.57.30
2024-02-27735664.513.1T
2024-02-28754459.57.80.22
2024-02-29533845.5-6.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, March 20, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6786 in 190736 in 1906
Min TemperatureM4667 in 194817 in 1923
Avg TemperatureM56.676.0 in 194831.5 in 1923
PrecipitationM0.141.71 in 20010.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.5 in 19340.0 in 2023
Snow DepthMT in 19960 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M933 in 19230 in 2020
CDD (base 65)M111 in 19480 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature67.164.472.7 in 201243.0 in 1960
Avg Min Temperature49.044.153.2 in 190327.0 in 1960
Avg Temperature58.054.362.8 in 201235.0 in 1960
Total Precipitation6.973.1411.79 in 18800.34 in 1985
Total Snowfall0.00.34.8 in 19600.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth04 in 19930 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)132223595 in 196083 in 1921
Total CDD (base 65)5859 in 20120 in 2014
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature60.458.263.7 in 202348.1 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature41.339.046.1 in 188028.8 in 1977
Avg Temperature50.848.654.5 in 202339.0 in 1940
Total Precipitation17.2912.2828.61 in 18815.55 in 1941
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.110.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)190123163637 in 19771608 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)71063 in 20120 in 2010

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-19
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-19
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-03-19
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-19
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-19

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

