Keep Smyrna Beautiful news and upcoming events

Garden Tour photo above by Phillip Hannaford, provided by Keep Smyrna Beautiful

Keep Smyrna Beautiful provided the following rundown of news and upcoming events:

ENVIRONMENTAL SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Emma Daxe and Hannah Hoeh (photos provided by Keep Smyrna Beautiful)

This spring, Keep Smyrna Beautiful awarded KSB Environmental Studies Scholarships to two Campbell High School seniors. The purpose of the $1,500 scholarships is to support students who are planning to pursue a degree in an environmentally related field. Congratulations to the 2024 recipients, Emma Daxe and Hannah Hoeh! Read more about these two impressive young scholars on the KSB blog.

LITTER-FREE EVENTS

Photo of litter-free event provided by Keep Smyrna Beautiful

KSB volunteers help ensure that the City of Smyrna’s summer concert stay litter-free! They do this by handing out trash bags for attendees to use and by offering recycling. If you’re at the next concert on July 13, please remember to recycle your cans and bottles and properly dispose of your trash!

RECRUITING FOR NEXT YEAR’S GARDEN TOUR

Now that we’ve all taken a breath after enjoying KSB’s 2024 Smyrna Garden Tour last month, it’s time to start planning for 2025! If you are interested in being on the tour, please fill out our online application form. We are looking for a variety of gardens that showcase different elements.

REPORT LITTER

Smyrna residents can help us choose the location of our next litter cleanup by filling out our online

Report Litter form: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/report-litter/

MONTHLY RECYCLING CENTER TOUR

The Smyrna Recycling Center offers free monthly tours from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the third Friday of every month. The next tour is coming up Friday, July 19. Sign up for an upcoming tour: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/recycling-center/

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

KSB is always looking for volunteers to help keep Smyrna clean, green, and beautiful! Individual and group opportunities are available, including storm drain marking, invasive species removal, litter cleanups, and community events. Learn more at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer/

About Keep Smyrna Beautiful

On its website Keep Smyrna Beautiful describes the organization and its origins as follows: