Cobb DOT will hold an open house about signage improvements on Powder Springs Road at Hollydale

The Cobb County Department of Transportation will hold an open house to present the community with options for the revitalization of signage along Powder Springs Road near the Hollydale neighborhood.

The open house will be held on Wednesday, June 12, at 5:00 p.m. at the DOT headquarters at 1890 County Services Parkway in Marietta 30008.

The Hollydale neighborhood is in unincorporated Cobb County near Marietta and includes Hollydale Elementary School and Smitha Middle School, both in the Cobb County School District.

According to the news release on the county website:

During this open house, the County will have four concept boards on display and will be seeking input from the public and nearby residents regarding the options for this community impact project along Powder Springs Road. DOT staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

When a county’s Department of Transportation is mentioned, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

If you’re like most people, it’s probably the maintenance of county roads and traffic signals. Cobb DOT is certainly responsible for that.

However, a transportation system involves more than preventing cars from hitting potholes and ensuring that traffic signals work. The department is involved in the construction of the county’s impressive trail network, operating the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, and planning for future transportation needs. Cobb DOT engineers also provide the Cobb County Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners with information on the likely traffic impact of decisions at zoning hearings.

The Cobb DOT director, currently Drew Raessler, attends nearly every Board of Commissioners meeting and requests permission and funding for a wide range of projects.

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.