Fire departments are a critical component of public safety. Before the development of modern professional fire departments, it was not uncommon for whole towns or cities to be destroyed by fire. Now, except for extreme cases like massive wildfires, fires are usually contained quickly, with damage to adjacent properties minimal.

Below is a quiz to see how much you know about the fire departments in Cobb County, along with a section of links where you can find the answers to the quiz, and learn more about the topics in the questions.

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1. Who is the fire chief for Austell? Brian Marcos Brandon Merritt Michael Cunningham Joe Pacheco 2. Marietta has an interim fire chief after the retirement of Chief Tim Milligan. Who is the interim chief? Joe Pacheco Michael Cunningham Brian Marcos Brandon Merritt 3. Within fire departments a traditional ceremony is held when a new fire truck is put into service. What is that ceremony called? pinning baccalaureate christening push-in 4. Who is Smyrna's fire chief? Michael Cunningham Brandon Merritt Brian Marcos Joe Pacheco 5. Not every city in Cobb County has a fire department. Cobb County Fire Department provides service to some of the cities in the County. Which of the following cities does NOT have its own fire department? Marietta Acworth Smyrna Austell Loading... Loading...



Answer Key to the Questions

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Question 5