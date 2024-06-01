Cobb Public Library’s Pride Month booklist

June is Pride Month, and the Cobb Public Library has put together an extensive reading list in honor of the LGBTQ community.

Here’s the announcement and the list, reprinted from the Cobb Public Library website:

June is Pride Month! These books celebrate diversity, community, inclusivity, and understanding!

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is celebrated each June. President Bill Clinton declared June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month in 2000. In 2011, President Barack Obama expanded the observance to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month. According to the Library of Congress, “The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.” The month-long celebration has its origins in the Stonewall Uprising in NYC’s Greenwich Village in Manhattan, which turned into a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement. Stonewall involved several days of conflict between police and patrons of a gay bar and onlookers in violent clashes beginning June 28, 1969. Visit loc.gov/lgbt-pride-month/about to learn more.

Click on a title to find it in our catalog; and find many more titles at cobbcat.org.

Children’s Picture Books

Grandad’s Camper by Harry Woodgate

Heather Has Two Mommies by Lesléa Newman

Home at Last by Vera B. Williams

It’s Pride, Baby! By Allen R. Wells

Mama and Mommy and Me in the Middle by Nina LaCour

Miss Rita, Mystery Reader by Sam Donovan

Pride Puppy by Robin Stevenson

Rainbow: A First Book of Pride by Michael Genhart

The Rainbow Parade by Emily Neilson

This Day in June by Gayle Pitman

‘Twas the Night Before Pride by Joanna McClintick

Children’s Nonfiction Books

The Gender Wheel by Maya Gonzalez

I Am Jazz by Jessica Herthel

It Feels Good to Be Yourself by Theresa Thorn

My Two Dads by Julie Murray

Pride: Celebrating Diversity and Community by Robin Stevenson

Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders

Rainbow Revolutionaries: 50 LGBTQ+ People Who Made History by Sarah Prager

Stonewall: A Building, an Uprising, a Revolution by Rob Sanders

Two Grooms on a Cake: The Story of America’s First Gay Wedding by Rob Sanders

Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books

Alan Cole is Not a Coward by Eric Bell

The Best Liars in Riverview by Lin Thompson

Emma and the Love Spell by Meredith Ireland

Flight of the Puffin by Ann Braden

The Greatest Superpower by Alex Sanchez

The Insiders by Mark Oshiro

The List of Things That Will Not Change by Rebecca Stead

Lunar Boy by Jes and Cin Wibowo

Paige Not Found by Jen Wilde

Sir Callie and the Dragon’s Roost by Esme Symes-Smith

Thanks A Lot, Universe by Chad Lucas

Too Bright to See by Kyle Lukoff

The Visitors by Greg Howard

Winnie Nash is Not Your Sunshine by Nicole Melleby

You Only Live Once, David Bravo by Mark Oshiro

Teen and Young Adult Fiction

Afterglow by Phil Stamper

As You Walk On By by Julian Winters

Beautiful Music for Ugly Children by Kirstin Cronn-Mills

Being Ace: An Anthology of Queer, Trans, Femme, and Disabled Stories of Asexual Love and Connection edited by Madeline Dyer

Bianca Torre is Afraid of Everything by Justine Pucella Winans

I’ll Take Everything You Have by James Klise

The Long Run by James Acker

Night of the Living Queers: 13 Tales of Terror and Delight edited by Shelly Page

No Boy Summer by Amy Spalding

Only Mostly Devastated by Sophie Gonzales

Out of Character by Jenna Miller

Ready When You Are by Gary Lonesborough

The Severed Thread by Leslie Vedder

They Hate Each Other by Amanda Woody

This Delicious Death by Kayla Cottingham

Teen and Young Adult Nonfiction

Allies: Real Talk About Showing Up, Screwing Up, and Trying Again edited by Shakirah Bourne

Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out edited by Susan Kuklin

Hear Us Out!: Lesbian and Gay Stories of Struggle, Progress, and Hope,1950 to the Present by Nancy Garden

The Pride Guide: The Guide to Sexual and Social Health for LGBTQ Youth by Jo Langford

A Queer History of the United States for Young People by Michael Bronski

A Quick and Easy Guide to Asexuality by Molly Muldoon

A Quick and Easy Guide to Queer and Trans Identities by Mady G.

Stonewall: Breaking Out in the Fight for Gay Rights by Ann Bausum

The Stonewall Riots: Coming Out in the Streets by Gayle E. Pitman

Adult Fiction

After Sappho by Selby Wynn Schwartz

And Then He Sang a Lullaby by Ani Kayode Somtochkwu

Best Men by Sidney Karger

Biography of X by Catherine Lacey

Blackouts by Justin Torres

The Celebrants by Steven Rowley

City of Laughter by Temim Fruchter

Confidence by Rafael Frumkin

The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai

Just As You Are by Camille Kellogg

The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor

The Mars House by Natasha Pulley

The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz

The World and All That It Holds by Aleksander Hermon

Your Driver is Waiting by Priya Guns

Adult Nonfiction

The Book of Pride: LGBTQ Heroes Who Changed the World by Mason Funk

The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America by Eric Cervini

The Gay Agenda: A Modern Queer History and Handbook by Ashley Molesso

Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son by Richie Jackson

The Gay Revolution: The Story of the Struggle by Lillian Faderman

It was Vugar & It was Beautiful: How AIDS Activists Used Art to Fight a Pandemic by Jack Lowery

The Lexington Six: Lesbian and Gay Resistance in 1970s America by Josephine Donovan

Love Wins: The Lovers and Lawyers Who Fought the Landmark Case for Marriage Equality by Debbie Cenziper

Love’s Next Meeting: The Forgotten History of Homosexuality and the Left in American Culture by Aaron Lecklider

The Pink Line: Journey’s Across the World’s Queer Frontiers by Mark Gevisser

The Queens’ English: The LGBTQIA+ Dictionary of Lingo and Colloquial Phrases by Chloe O. Davis

Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation by Robert Fieseler

Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Love, and the Fight for Trans Equality by Sarah McBride

The Women’s House of Detention: A Queer History of a Forgotten Prison by Hugh Ryan