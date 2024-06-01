Cobb Public Library’s Pride Month booklist

June is Pride Month, and the Cobb Public Library has put together an extensive reading list in honor of the LGBTQ community.
Here’s the announcement and the list, reprinted from the Cobb Public Library website:
June is Pride Month! These books celebrate diversity, community, inclusivity, and understanding!
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is celebrated each June. President Bill Clinton declared June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month in 2000. In 2011, President Barack Obama expanded the observance to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month. According to the Library of Congress, “The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.” The month-long celebration has its origins in the Stonewall Uprising in NYC’s Greenwich Village in Manhattan, which turned into a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement. Stonewall involved several days of conflict between police and patrons of a gay bar and onlookers in violent clashes beginning June 28, 1969. Visit loc.gov/lgbt-pride-month/about to learn more.
Children’s Picture Books
Grandad’s Camper by Harry Woodgate
Heather Has Two Mommies by Lesléa Newman
Home at Last by Vera B. Williams
It’s Pride, Baby! By Allen R. Wells
Mama and Mommy and Me in the Middle by Nina LaCour
Miss Rita, Mystery Reader by Sam Donovan
Pride Puppy by Robin Stevenson
Rainbow: A First Book of Pride by Michael Genhart
The Rainbow Parade by Emily Neilson
This Day in June by Gayle Pitman
‘Twas the Night Before Pride by Joanna McClintick
Children’s Nonfiction Books
The Gender Wheel by Maya Gonzalez
I Am Jazz by Jessica Herthel
It Feels Good to Be Yourself by Theresa Thorn
My Two Dads by Julie Murray
Pride: Celebrating Diversity and Community by Robin Stevenson
Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders
Rainbow Revolutionaries: 50 LGBTQ+ People Who Made History by Sarah Prager
Stonewall: A Building, an Uprising, a Revolution by Rob Sanders
Two Grooms on a Cake: The Story of America’s First Gay Wedding by Rob Sanders
Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books
Alan Cole is Not a Coward by Eric Bell
The Best Liars in Riverview by Lin Thompson
Emma and the Love Spell by Meredith Ireland
Flight of the Puffin by Ann Braden
The Greatest Superpower by Alex Sanchez
The Insiders by Mark Oshiro
The List of Things That Will Not Change by Rebecca Stead
Lunar Boy by Jes and Cin Wibowo
Paige Not Found by Jen Wilde
Sir Callie and the Dragon’s Roost by Esme Symes-Smith
Thanks A Lot, Universe by Chad Lucas
Too Bright to See by Kyle Lukoff
The Visitors by Greg Howard
Winnie Nash is Not Your Sunshine by Nicole Melleby
You Only Live Once, David Bravo by Mark Oshiro
Teen and Young Adult Fiction
Afterglow by Phil Stamper
As You Walk On By by Julian Winters
Beautiful Music for Ugly Children by Kirstin Cronn-Mills
Being Ace: An Anthology of Queer, Trans, Femme, and Disabled Stories of Asexual Love and Connection edited by Madeline Dyer
Bianca Torre is Afraid of Everything by Justine Pucella Winans
I’ll Take Everything You Have by James Klise
The Long Run by James Acker
Night of the Living Queers: 13 Tales of Terror and Delight edited by Shelly Page
No Boy Summer by Amy Spalding
Only Mostly Devastated by Sophie Gonzales
Out of Character by Jenna Miller
Ready When You Are by Gary Lonesborough
The Severed Thread by Leslie Vedder
They Hate Each Other by Amanda Woody
This Delicious Death by Kayla Cottingham
Teen and Young Adult Nonfiction
Allies: Real Talk About Showing Up, Screwing Up, and Trying Again edited by Shakirah Bourne
Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out edited by Susan Kuklin
Hear Us Out!: Lesbian and Gay Stories of Struggle, Progress, and Hope,1950 to the Present by Nancy Garden
The Pride Guide: The Guide to Sexual and Social Health for LGBTQ Youth by Jo Langford
A Queer History of the United States for Young People by Michael Bronski
A Quick and Easy Guide to Asexuality by Molly Muldoon
A Quick and Easy Guide to Queer and Trans Identities by Mady G.
Stonewall: Breaking Out in the Fight for Gay Rights by Ann Bausum
The Stonewall Riots: Coming Out in the Streets by Gayle E. Pitman
Adult Fiction
After Sappho by Selby Wynn Schwartz
And Then He Sang a Lullaby by Ani Kayode Somtochkwu
Best Men by Sidney Karger
Biography of X by Catherine Lacey
Blackouts by Justin Torres
The Celebrants by Steven Rowley
City of Laughter by Temim Fruchter
Confidence by Rafael Frumkin
The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai
Just As You Are by Camille Kellogg
The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor
The Mars House by Natasha Pulley
The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz
The World and All That It Holds by Aleksander Hermon
Your Driver is Waiting by Priya Guns
Adult Nonfiction
The Book of Pride: LGBTQ Heroes Who Changed the World by Mason Funk
The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America by Eric Cervini
The Gay Agenda: A Modern Queer History and Handbook by Ashley Molesso
Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son by Richie Jackson
The Gay Revolution: The Story of the Struggle by Lillian Faderman
It was Vugar & It was Beautiful: How AIDS Activists Used Art to Fight a Pandemic by Jack Lowery
The Lexington Six: Lesbian and Gay Resistance in 1970s America by Josephine Donovan
Love Wins: The Lovers and Lawyers Who Fought the Landmark Case for Marriage Equality by Debbie Cenziper
Love’s Next Meeting: The Forgotten History of Homosexuality and the Left in American Culture by Aaron Lecklider
The Pink Line: Journey’s Across the World’s Queer Frontiers by Mark Gevisser
The Queens’ English: The LGBTQIA+ Dictionary of Lingo and Colloquial Phrases by Chloe O. Davis
Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation by Robert Fieseler
Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Love, and the Fight for Trans Equality by Sarah McBride
The Women’s House of Detention: A Queer History of a Forgotten Prison by Hugh Ryan