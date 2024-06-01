Agenda and supporting documents for Mableton City Council June 5 meeting

See the agenda and details below for the Wednesday, June 5, meeting of the Mableton City Council.

Prior to the meeting, there will be a work session beginning at 5:15, which is also open to the public.

To download the entire agenda packet with supporting materials, follow this link.

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

June 5, 2024 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER – Mayor Michael Owens ROLL CALL INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF AGENDA PRESENTATIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/PROCLAMATIONS Proclamations Recognizing City of Mableton One Year Anniversary APPOINTMENTS PUBLIC COMMENTS – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers.

Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. CONSENT AGENDA May 22, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes UNFINISHED BUSINESS Consideration and Approval of RFQ 24-02 for Professional Planning Firm to Conduct services for City of Mableton Comprehensive Plan 2045 (Deferred from May 8 and May 22, 2024 meetings) – Mayor Owens