Agenda and supporting documents for Mableton City Council June 5 meeting

See the agenda and details below for the Wednesday, June 5, meeting of the Mableton City Council.
Prior to the meeting, there will be a work session beginning at 5:15, which is also open to the public.
To download the entire agenda packet with supporting materials, follow this link.
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
June 5, 2024 @ 6:30PM
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
- CALL TO ORDER – Mayor Michael Owens
- ROLL CALL
- INVOCATION
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PRESENTATIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/PROCLAMATIONS
- Proclamations Recognizing City of Mableton One Year Anniversary
- APPOINTMENTS
- PUBLIC COMMENTS – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers.
Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
- CONSENT AGENDA
- May 22, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes
- UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- Consideration and Approval of RFQ 24-02 for Professional Planning Firm to Conduct services for City of Mableton Comprehensive Plan 2045 (Deferred from May 8 and May 22, 2024 meetings) – Mayor Owens
- NEW BUSINESS
- First Read: Ordinance Updating Chapter 7, Article 5, Hotel-Motel Excise Taxes, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances Pertaining to Hotel Motel Excise Tax – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
- Consideration and Approval for Mayor to Negotiate and Execute Financial Services Contracts – City Manager Bill Tanks
- Consideration and Approval for City Manager to purchase furniture in accordance with the Spending Plan – City Manager Bill Tanks
- OTHER BUSINESS/DISCUSSION
- CITY MANAGER’S ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- CITY ATTORNEY/CITY CLERK/STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- MAYOR AND COUNCIL ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR LITIGATION (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)); REAL ESTATE (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)); PERSONNEL (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)); AND MISC. EXEMPTIONS (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5))
- Consideration and Approval of Resolution, A Prerequisite Resolution Declaring the Need of a Mableton Urban Redevelopment Agency, Establishing an Urban Redevelopment Area and for Other Lawful Purposes – Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
- Consideration and Approval of Resolution Establishing Membership and Composition of the Mableton Urban Redevelopment Agency and For Other Lawful Purposes – Attorney Emilia-Walker-Ashby
- ADJOURNMENT
