Homicide investigation underway in Marietta

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued the following public information release about a homicide on Bellemeade Court that took place Sunday:

[It is the policy of the Courier to redact the names of living victims of crimes]

On Sunday morning September 13, 2020 at approximately 2:20 AM Marietta officers were dispatched to reports of gun fire at 1426 Bellemeade Court. Twenty-three-year-old Lamar Miles was found lying in his bed with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Evidence suggests that the gun fire came from outside the house. Multiple other residents were inside when the shooting occurred and one other female, twenty-two-year-old [name redacted], was grazed by a bullet but refused medical transport to the hospital. This is an ongoing active investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Marietta Police Detective Ellenson at 770-794-5477 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.