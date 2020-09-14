UPDATED: COVID-19 testing in Cobb County for the week of Sept 14

UPDATE: Cobb & Douglas Public Health has alerted us that due to forecasts of extreme weather, All testing on Wednesday September 15 is cancelled except Jim Miller Park, and on Thursday September 16 all testing will be cancelled including Jim Miller Park.
Here’s the upcoming schedule for the Cobb & Douglas Public Health free pop-up COVID-19 tests for the remainder of this week. Pre-registration is preferred. Visit: www.CDPHcovid19testing.org:
Tuesday, September 15
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 15
Old Brandsmart Lot (KSU Campus)
3305 Busbee Drive NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
8:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.
Cancelled: Wednesday, September 16
Logan Farm Park
4405 Cherokee Street
Acworth, GA 30101
1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Cancelled:Wednesday, September 16
Boundary Waters Aquatic Center
5000 GA-92
Douglasville, GA 30135
8:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.
Cancelled: Thursday, September 17
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Cancelled: Thursday, September 17
Old Brandsmart Lot (KSU Campus)
3305 Busbee Drive NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Friday, September 18
KSU Campus – Marietta
643 Clair Harris Road
Marietta, GA 30060
8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Friday, September 18
Eastwood Baptist Church
1150 Allgood Road
Marietta, GA 30062
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 19
MEGA TESTING EVENT
Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral
212 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
