UPDATED: COVID-19 testing in Cobb County for the week of Sept 14

UPDATE: Cobb & Douglas Public Health has alerted us that due to forecasts of extreme weather, All testing on Wednesday September 15 is cancelled except Jim Miller Park, and on Thursday September 16 all testing will be cancelled including Jim Miller Park.

Here’s the upcoming schedule for the Cobb & Douglas Public Health free pop-up COVID-19 tests for the remainder of this week. Pre-registration is preferred. Visit: www.CDPHcovid19testing.org:

Tuesday, September 15

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy

Austell, GA 30168

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 15

Old Brandsmart Lot (KSU Campus)

3305 Busbee Drive NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144

8:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.

Cancelled: Wednesday, September 16

Logan Farm Park

4405 Cherokee Street

Acworth, GA 30101

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Cancelled:Wednesday, September 16

Boundary Waters Aquatic Center

5000 GA-92

Douglasville, GA 30135

8:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.

Cancelled: Thursday, September 17

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy

Austell, GA 30168

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Cancelled: Thursday, September 17

Old Brandsmart Lot (KSU Campus)

3305 Busbee Drive NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Friday, September 18

KSU Campus – Marietta

643 Clair Harris Road

Marietta, GA 30060

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Friday, September 18

Eastwood Baptist Church

1150 Allgood Road

Marietta, GA 30062

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 19

MEGA TESTING EVENT

Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral

212 Riverside Pkwy

Austell, GA 30168

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.