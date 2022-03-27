Cobb county manager Jackie McMorris named LiveSafe Resources “Woman of the Year”

Dr. Jackie McMorris, Cobb County’s county manager, has been named “Woman of the Year” by LiveSafe Resources.

LiveSafe Resources is a service organization whose mission is to fight domestic violence, sexual abuse and elder abuse.

The county posted the following on their news release about the award:

Congratulations to Cobb County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris who has been named the 2022 LiveSafe Resources “Woman of the Year.” Dr. McMorris’ selection came during the 37th annual Tribute to Women of Achievement event.

Dr. McMorris was selected from the 15 women named to the Academy of Women Leaders. The award honors women who exemplify the qualities of leadership, achievement, dedication, and generosity. LiveSafe recognizes the Woman of the Year as a recognition of the honoree’s distinct leadership style as well as their expertise in balancing business, community, and family.

Dr. McMorris became Cobb’s County Manager in the spring of 2020 and ushered the county through its response to the COVID pandemic, both internally and externally, and has led the county through some turbulent times while ensuring residents continued to receive the outstanding services they desire. From a grateful county leadership, congratulations to an honoree well deserved!