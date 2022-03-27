Cobb county manager Jackie McMorris named LiveSafe Resources “Woman of the Year”

Dr. Jackie McMorris, Cobb County’s county manager, has been named “Woman of the Year” by LiveSafe Resources.
LiveSafe Resources is a service organization whose mission is to fight domestic violence, sexual abuse and elder abuse.
The county posted the following on their news release about the award:
Congratulations to Cobb County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris who has been named the 2022 LiveSafe Resources "Woman of the Year." Dr. McMorris' selection came during the 37th annual Tribute to Women of Achievement event.
Dr. McMorris was selected from the 15 women named to the Academy of Women Leaders. The award honors women who exemplify the qualities of leadership, achievement, dedication, and generosity. LiveSafe recognizes the Woman of the Year as a recognition of the honoree’s distinct leadership style as well as their expertise in balancing business, community, and family.
Dr. McMorris became Cobb’s County Manager in the spring of 2020 and ushered the county through its response to the COVID pandemic, both internally and externally, and has led the county through some turbulent times while ensuring residents continued to receive the outstanding services they desire. From a grateful county leadership, congratulations to an honoree well deserved!
About LiveSafe Resources
LiveSafe Resources describes its history and mission as follows:
Founded in 1917, LiveSafe Resources (formerly the YWCA of Northwest Georgia) is committed to providing safety and healing to those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse within our community. We provide emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling, legal advocacy, a 24-hour crisis line and many other services to empower those we serve to rebuild their lives. By raising awareness and fostering support, LiveSafe Resources is dedicated to building a community free from domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse.
- In 1978 we became the first organization to open a domestic violence shelter in the State of Georgia and are currently one of only five dual centers across the state to serve both domestic violence and sexual assault victims.
- We are the WellStar Regional Protection Center for sexual assault in Cobb, Paulding and Cherokee counties, offering 24/7 access to forensic medical exams and advocacy at no cost to the victim.
