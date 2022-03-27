Food vendor applications open for Juneteenth 2022 in Marietta Square

If you would like to be a food vendor at Juneteenth 2022 in Marietta Square, instructions for how to get the ball rolling are included below.

The Cobb NAACP distributed the following press release with details on how to apply as a vendor:

The Cobb County Branch of the NAACP is pleased to announce that Juneteenth 2022 will be celebrated once again in the Marietta Square. Juneteenth is the most popular annual celebration of emancipation from slavery in the United States. Last year, Juneteenth became a federal holiday to be celebrated each year on June 19th. We invite you to join us to celebrate. You are also invited to join us as a vendor on Saturday, June 18th. On that date we will hold our Juneteenth Cultural Festival in the Square featuring food, merchandise and information vendors, a health fair and entertainment from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. If you would like to participate as a vendor, please complete the attached vendor application and return it with payment to: Cobb County NAACP Juneteenth, Box 598, Marietta, GA 30061.

If you will be a food service vendor, please also complete the attached food vendor health department application and send it along with the vendor application to the Cobb County NAACP. DO NOT send it to the health department. Also attached is a self-inspection food check list for your use.

Note the Early Bird Special of $125 per booth on the vendor application. NAACP is providing tents for vendors this year.

Thank you. Hope to see you at Juneteenth!