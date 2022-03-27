Cobb COVID case rate among school-aged residents show increases

After a steady drop, last Friday’s COVID School Aged Surveillance Report showed an increase in cases in Cobb County for the three populations the report tracks: preschool (0-4 years of age) public school aged (5-17 years old) and undergraduate college age for traditional students (18-24 years old).

The public school aged group of 5 to 17 years of age changed transmission categories from “moderate” to “moderately high,” and the college-aged population moved from “moderately high” to “high.”

The change in case rate for that group was from 45 cases per 100,000 of population in the March 17 report to 54 cases per 100,000 in the March 24 report.

The preschool age group increased in case rate, remaining in the “moderately high” category.

The categories of community transmission are consistent between Cobb County and the statewide data, but while Cobb shows the numbers as increasing over the past two weeks, the statewide numbers have been steady or declining.

Cobb County and Statewide data

Cobb County Age category All cases to date 14-day case count 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents 14-day rate category 0-4 4933 37 79 Moderately High Increasing 5-17 24198 71 54 Moderately High Increasing 18-22 15496 57 121 High Increasing Georgia statewide Age category All cases to date 14-day case count 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents 14-day rate category 0-4 74150 580 88 Moderately High Less than 5% change 5-17 351861 1725 93 Moderately High Decreasing 18-22 217819 825 113 High Decreasing

About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report

The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

For a complete list of the reports with links, follow this link.

