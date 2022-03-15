Cobb weather March 16

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’re forecast to have about two days of rainy weather here in Cobb County starting Wednesday March 16. The high Wednesday will be near 62.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Patchy dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 43.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.