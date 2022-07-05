Cobb County weather report and updated climate summary for Tuesday July 5

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday July 5, with a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and a high near 91 degrees.

Extended forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

June 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records. So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max temperature Min Temperature Average Temperature Departure from normal Precipitation 2022-06-01 92 70 81 5.9 0 2022-06-02 92 73 82.5 7.1 0 2022-06-03 86 68 77 1.4 0 2022-06-04 85 70 77.5 1.7 0 2022-06-05 86 68 77 1 0 2022-06-06 86 68 77 0.8 1.19 2022-06-07 84 69 76.5 0.1 0.66 2022-06-08 85 69 77 0.4 0.49 2022-06-09 85 68 76.5 -0.3 T 2022-06-10 84 64 74 -3 0 2022-06-11 88 70 79 1.8 0 2022-06-12 92 73 82.5 5.1 0 2022-06-13 95 74 84.5 6.9 0 2022-06-14 95 79 87 9.3 0 2022-06-15 99 75 87 9.1 0.24 2022-06-16 97 76 86.5 8.4 0 2022-06-17 96 77 86.5 8.2 T 2022-06-18 93 72 82.5 4.1 0 2022-06-19 89 68 78.5 -0.1 0 2022-06-20 92 67 79.5 0.8 0 2022-06-21 95 70 82.5 3.6 0 2022-06-22 98 72 85 6 0 2022-06-23 98 76 87 7.8 0 2022-06-24 93 75 84 4.7 0.01 2022-06-25 93 74 83.5 4.1 0 2022-06-26 92 74 83 3.4 T 2022-06-27 91 71 81 1.3 2.4 2022-06-28 81 72 76.5 -3.3 0.09 2022-06-29 87 72 79.5 -0.4 0.22 2022-06-30 90 72 81 1 T Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

