Two serious injury traffic accidents in Marietta over the weekend

According to separate public information releases from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, there were two traffic accidents in Marietta over the July 4 weekend in which the injuries required hospitalization.
Both are under investigation by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit.
On Saturday morning at around 3:18 a.m. a 28-year-old Atlanta woman was struck by a car attempting to cross North Marietta Parkway at Mill Street. According to the public information release she was not within crosswalks, and “darted into the path of an approaching vehicle.”
The driver of the car was a 23-year-old Marietta woman, who remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The pedestrian was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant B. Honea at 770-794-5344.
The second accident was a single-car collision, and took place on I-75 Southbound at Allgood Road Sunday night around 7:32 a.m.
A 59-year-old Marietta man was driving southbound toward the Allgood Road overpass in his 2013 Nissan Sentra.
According to investigators he failed to maintain his land of travel, and left the roadway striking the media wall on the west side of the highway, then went across all lanes and struck the center media wall head-on.
His injuries were life-threatening and he was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
The crash investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Officer N. St. Onge at 770-794-5352.
