Want to learn how to file a claim in Cobb Small Claims Court? Or how to respond if you’re sued there? The Cobb Law Library is hosting a workshop

The Cobb Law Library distributed the following press release about an upcoming workshop in how to use Small Claims Court. Whether you’re the person filing a claim, or the person being sued, this workshop will get you started:

Cobb Magistrate's Small Claims Court handles money claims up to $15,000, and any person may file a claim there without an attorney. Come learn how to file a case; how to respond if you're the one being sued – and the danger of not responding; what evidence is acceptable; what happens after the judge rules, and more at a public program. "How to Proceed in Small-Claims Court," is set for Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the Law Library. Registration is required for the free event, which will be given by attorney Derek Rouse, Founding Partner in The Rouse Firm LLC. Seating is limited. To register, call the Law Library at 770-528-1884. Presentations are for general legal information only and do not constitute legal advice. No attorney-client relationship is established at this program.

About the Cobb County Law Library

The Cobb County Law Library is on the Fourth Floor of Cobb County Superior Court, 70 Haynes St., Marietta. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

When the Cobb Law Library was first founded, it was primarily for the use of court officers, as described below, but that mission has expanded over time to include use by the public.

The Cobb County Law Libary website gives the following description of the library’s history and its mission:

The Cobb County Law Library was established in 1967. The Law Library is a division of Superior Court Administration. Pursuant to state legislation, a Board of Trustees is responsible for making all rules and regulations governing the Law Library. Under the direction of the Board of Trustees and the Law Librarian, the Cobb County Law Library was created for the express “use of judges, solicitors, ordinaries and other officers of Cobb County” as a legal research facility. The Law Library is governed by O.C.G.A. 36-15-1 through 36-15-13. The mission of the Cobb County Law Library is to provide a central location for accessible legal research. Resources include bound print publications, access to online legal research engines including Westlaw and LexisAdvance, and a collection of legal periodicals. The Library maintains a database record for all of its legal materials including those ordered and distributed to the Cobb County Judicial Circuit.