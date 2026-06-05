Travel headaches likely in metro Atlanta as total shutdown of portions of west I-285 in place all weekend

By Mark Woolsey

Metro Atlanta drivers, including many in Cobb County, should prepare for major traffic headaches this weekend.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says contractor work crews will shut down all lanes of I-285 between Exit 9, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and exit 7, Cascade Road.

GDOT says the closure is necessary as part of the rebuilding of that stretch of I-285 and will last from 7 p.m. Friday, June 5 until 5 a.m. Monday.

The state says the roadwork’s expected to congest traffic throughout the metro area, most heavily on Ga. 166 Langford Parkway, I-75/85 and Interstate 20. Those roads will serve as a detour for the closed I-285 stretch. Traffic’s also expected to spill over onto surface streets.

Motorists are being urged to leave for their destinations early, check traffic conditions and look for alternate routes.

The announcement on the GDOT website gives the following information on the impact, and alternative routes for drivers:

MAJOR REGIONAL IMPACT — PLAN AHEAD

This is a full interstate closure on one of metro Atlanta’s most heavily traveled corridors. Motorists should expect:

Significant, region-wide delays across metro Atlanta

Heavy congestion on I-20, I-75/I-85, and SR 166/Langford Parkway

Spillover traffic on local roads throughout southwest Atlanta and Fulton County

Anyone traveling anywhere in the metro Atlanta area this weekend should plan ahead.

Drivers are strongly advised to:

Allow substantial extra travel time

Consider alternate routes or adjust travel times

Check traffic conditions before leaving using the 511GA app or other navigation tools or wayfinding apps

DETOUR INFORMATION

Clearly marked detours will be in place:

Southbound I-285 traffic: Diverted to I-20 (Exit 10 A) to I-75/I-85 southbound

Northbound and westbound I-285 traffic: Diverted to SR 166/Langford Parkway (Exit 5)



See attached graphic illustrating the recommended detour. Overhead message boards and roadside signage will alert drivers well in advance of the closure.

For further information visit the announcement from GDOT by following this link.