Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County present tour of West Cobb gardens

Cobb County announced in its weekly newsletter that the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County will conduct a tour of five West Cobb Gardens.

The announcement states:

Learn and be inspired as you visit five beautiful and unique gardens 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, May 14. This year’s gardens, selected by the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County, will showcase plants, birds and pollinators that thrive in Georgia’s climate. All gardens are located in West Cobb. Docents will lead you through woodsy country gardens to a historic park along the Trail of Tears and answer your questions to help you improve your gardening skills. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.cobbmastergardeners.com/

The brochure for the tour states that this is the 19th annual event.

The brochure gives the following overview:

The gardens on the tour are as follows (information about each garden is in the brochure linked about):

The Driskell Garden, 101 Dawson Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30152

The McLean Garden, Parking & Bus at Lost Mountain Baptist Church 5400 Old Dallas Road, Powder Springs 30127

The Bender Garden, 3540 Maryhill Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152

The Wing Garden, 3528 Maryhill Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Green Meadows Preserve, 3780 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs, GA 30127

See a map of the tour by following this link.