Cobb seniors trip to the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center

Cobb County government announced on its Facebook page the following seniors trip to the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center in Columbus, GA.:

Seniors, sign up by May 3 to go on a trip to the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center in Columbus, GA. The trip with Senior Services departs at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17. To RSVP, contact 770-528-1448 or email mike.nichols@cobbcounty.org.

Here is the image from the Facebook page:

About the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center

On its website the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center describes the museum as follows:

The National Infantry Museum emphasizes the values that define the Infantryman, as well as the nation he protects: Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. It preserves and displays one of the greatest collections of military artifacts in the world, with 190,000 square feet of galleries standing on a 200-acre tract just outside the United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) at Fort Benning, Georgia. The MCoE is one of the Army’s largest installations, the home of the Infantry and Armor schools, as well as Ranger School, Officer Candidate School, and Airborne School. The new National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center opened in June 2009 and has greeted over 2 million visitors from across the world. The facility is recognized as one of the premier military attractions in the nation by numerous outlets including USA Today and TripAdvisor. In 2011, the museum was awarded the prestigious Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement by the Themed Entertainment Association.

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.