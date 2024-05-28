Powder Springs History: a 1907 train wreck

Image generated by DALL-E from OpenAI
Trains played a very important part in Cobb County’s history, and the county still has active lines of the two largest freight haulers: CSX and Norfolk Southern.
Before the rise of the airlines and the automobile, rail was also the dominant means of long-distance passenger travel.
Railroad news was prominent in newspapers in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Even mundane things like arrival and departure schedules and the opening of new rail stations were front-page news.
So, as you can imagine, train wrecks would be the top front-page headlines.
The March 2, 1907 issue of the Atlanta Georgian was dominated by multiple stories about the wreck of a Seaboard train in Powder Spring. Not only was the lead article about the wreck, but the edition included separate testimonies from people involved in the wreck, an article about the engineer who was killed, and an injury list (follow this link to browse all the articles).
Here’s the text of the lead article (the Courier did not correct typos and grammar in the original):
About Georgia Historic Newspapers
Georgia Historic Newspapers is a part of the GALILEO project and is housed at the University of Georgia. It’s an amazing resource for anyone with an interest in the history of Georgia and its regions.
According to the “About” page on its website:
The Georgia Historic Newspapers Archive is a project of the Digital Library of Georgia (DLG), a part of Georgia’s Virtual Library GALILEO and is based at the University of Georgia Libraries. Since 2007, the DLG has partnered with universities, archives, public libraries, historical societies, museums, and other cultural heritage institutions to digitize historical newspapers from around the state. The archive is free and open for public use and includes over two million Georgia newspaper pages between 1763 and 2021.
Newspaper titles are regularly digitized and added to the archive. If you are interested in including a particular title, you can visit our participation page. A majority of the newspapers on this site were digitized from the microfilm produced by the Georgia Newspaper Project (GNP). For more information about the microfilm available through the GNP, please visit their website.