Many Juneteenth events to choose from in Cobb County

Cobb County posted a list of Juneteenth events available around the county.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free. In the following decades, the holiday was unofficially expanded in Black communities across the country to mark a day where Black people celebrate the official end of chattel slavery.

President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday last year and Governor Brian Kemp made it a holiday for state employees. The Cobb County government followed suit.

Cobb County listed the following Juneteenth events on the county website. We list them here verbatim:

