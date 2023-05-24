Kennesaw and Luzianne Tea partner on “Brews & Booze” recipe contest

The City of Kennesaw Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival and Luzianne® Tea have partnered to host a “Brews & Booze” Recipe Contest.

Participants are invited to submit a recipe for a mocktail or cocktail using Luzianne Tea. Submissions must be made by June 21st and the finalists will go up against each other live at the City of Kennesaw’s Annual Salute to America event.

The winner will receive two VIP Experience Tickets to the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival as well as a one year’s worth of family size bags of Luzianne Iced Tea. For more information, please please visit the Brews & Booze website.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna.

Population Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022) NA Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 33,049 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2022) NA Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 33,001 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2022, (V2022) NA Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 0.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 33,036 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 29,783 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.0% Persons under 18 years, percent 22.3% Persons 65 years and over, percent 11.8% Female persons, percent 52.3% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 64.0% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 20.5% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.0% Asian alone, percent(a) 5.7% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 6.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 14.9% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 55.7% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2017-2021 2,071 Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-2021 14.9% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-2021 68.8% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021 $225,500 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021 $1,600 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021 $434 Median gross rent, 2017-2021 $1,470 Building permits, 2021 X Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2017-2021 12,799 Persons per household, 2017-2021 2.57 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-2021 82.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-2021 21.8% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2017-2021 97.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-2021 95.8% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021 93.5% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021 44.7% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-2021 5.9% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 14.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021 70.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021 67.4% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 188,701 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 142,150 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 99,548 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 1,186,810 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $34,676 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-2021 31.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021 $73,977 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021 $37,608 Persons in poverty, percent 13.5%

Businesses Total employer establishments, 2020 X Total employment, 2020 X Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2019 X All employer firms, Reference year 2017 1,282 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 665 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 296 Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 757 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 54 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 972

Geography Population per square mile, 2020 3,400.2 Population per square mile, 2010 3,155.1 Land area in square miles, 2020 9.72 Land area in square miles, 2010 9.44 FIPS Code 1343192