Kennesaw’s Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival and competition returning in August

Kennesaw is gearing up for its annual Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival, set to take place on August 18 and 19 at Adams Park. Sponsored by Williams Elleby Law Firm, this highly anticipated event promises two days of mouthwatering barbeque, live music, family activities, and more.

Now in its 22nd year, the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival has grown into a beloved tradition, drawing in an estimated 65,000 participants each year. Attendees can expect a wide range of activities and entertainment options, ensuring there is something for everyone.

With over 100 vendor booths, festival-goers can explore tasty treats, unique crafts, and local businesses.

Families with children will appreciate the Kid Zone, presented by Window World, which will feature inflatables, amusements, and attractions.

Of course, the heart of the festival lies in its barbeque competition.

Recognized as both a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned event and an official Georgia BBQ Championship, participants will battle it out for the chance to win over $16,000 in cash and prizes.

From the Backyard contest for amateurs to the Anything Butt and Peach Dessert contests, there will be plenty of delicious creations to sample and enjoy.

In addition to the culinary delights, the festival boasts an impressive music lineup.

Headlining acts include Drake Milligan on Saturday, August 19th, and Allie Colleen on Friday, August 18th. Supporting acts such as Charly Reynolds, George Shingleton, Abbey Cone, and more will keep the stage alive with a variety of musical genres to entertain the crowd.

The festival will culminate in a fireworks finale presented by New Country 101-FIVE on Saturday evening at 9:30 p.m., lighting up the night sky in a spectacular display of colors.

For those looking for an elevated experience, VIP tickets are available for purchase. The VIP Experience, hosted by Red Top Brewhouse, offers access to a climate-controlled VIP tent, reserved seating at the Luzianne Tea Main Stage, drink tickets, unlimited water, tea, and signature mocktails.

VIP ticket holders will also enjoy exclusive access to air-conditioned restrooms, a separate service window at the Red Top Brewhouse booth, and even receive a commemorative festival coaster.