Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, July 31, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, July 31, 2023, with a high near 93 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated showers and thunderstorms that will be possible across the far Southeast outlook area this afternoon and evening.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

The June metro Atlanta climate summary

Date Temperature Precipitation Maximum Minimum Average Departure 2023-06-01 84 64 74 -1.1 0 2023-06-02 87 68 77.5 2.1 0 2023-06-03 89 67 78 2.4 0 2023-06-04 82 68 75 -0.8 0.52 2023-06-05 84 64 74 -2 0 2023-06-06 90 68 79 2.8 T 2023-06-07 90 69 79.5 3.1 0 2023-06-08 85 70 77.5 0.9 0 2023-06-09 85 66 75.5 -1.3 0 2023-06-10 87 63 75 -2 0 2023-06-11 84 67 75.5 -1.7 0.67 2023-06-12 81 66 73.5 -3.9 0.18 2023-06-13 79 63 71 -6.6 0 2023-06-14 76 67 71.5 -6.2 0.84 2023-06-15 82 68 75 -2.9 0 2023-06-16 88 71 79.5 1.4 0 2023-06-17 90 69 79.5 1.2 0 2023-06-18 86 69 77.5 -0.9 T 2023-06-19 78 67 72.5 -6.1 1 2023-06-20 85 70 77.5 -1.2 0.03 2023-06-21 76 66 71 -7.9 0.37 2023-06-22 81 65 73 -6 0.05 2023-06-23 85 69 77 -2.2 0 2023-06-24 88 67 77.5 -1.8 0 2023-06-25 92 68 80 0.6 0.67 2023-06-26 91 67 79 -0.6 0 2023-06-27 89 72 80.5 0.8 0 2023-06-28 90 70 80 0.2 0 2023-06-29 92 72 82 2.1 0 2023-06-30 90 72 81 1 0.05 Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending

at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.



Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 99 in 1999 62 in 1936 Min Temperature M 72 78 in 1915 59 in 1936 Avg Temperature M 81.2 87.5 in 1915 60.5 in 1936 Precipitation M 0.13 2.05 in 1994 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 16 23 in 1915 0 in 1936 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.7 90.1 96.7 in 1993 82.7 in 1967 Avg Min Temperature 73.4 71.8 74.5 in 1980 65.4 in 1967 Avg Temperature 83.1 80.9 85.3 in 1993 74.1 in 1967 Total Precipitation 1.73 4.75 17.71 in 1994 0.56 in 1881 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 547 494 639 in 1993 289 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.0 73.0 76.5 in 2012 66.9 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 56.5 53.6 56.7 in 2012 47.3 in 1940 Avg Temperature 65.7 63.3 66.6 in 2012 57.6 in 1940 Total Precipitation 27.04 30.48 47.67 in 1912 16.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1212 1178 1459 in 2012 718 in 1961 For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area. What does the National Weather Service do? The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The NWS describes its role as follows: “The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. “These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”