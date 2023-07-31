Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, July 31, 2023

TOPICS:
Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling July 31, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, July 31, 2023, with a high near 93 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated showers and thunderstorms that will be possible across the far Southeast outlook area this afternoon and evening.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

The June metro Atlanta climate summary

Date Temperature Precipitation
Maximum Minimum Average Departure
2023-06-01 84 64 74 -1.1 0
2023-06-02 87 68 77.5 2.1 0
2023-06-03 89 67 78 2.4 0
2023-06-04 82 68 75 -0.8 0.52
2023-06-05 84 64 74 -2 0
2023-06-06 90 68 79 2.8 T
2023-06-07 90 69 79.5 3.1 0
2023-06-08 85 70 77.5 0.9 0
2023-06-09 85 66 75.5 -1.3 0
2023-06-10 87 63 75 -2 0
2023-06-11 84 67 75.5 -1.7 0.67
2023-06-12 81 66 73.5 -3.9 0.18
2023-06-13 79 63 71 -6.6 0
2023-06-14 76 67 71.5 -6.2 0.84
2023-06-15 82 68 75 -2.9 0
2023-06-16 88 71 79.5 1.4 0
2023-06-17 90 69 79.5 1.2 0
2023-06-18 86 69 77.5 -0.9 T
2023-06-19 78 67 72.5 -6.1 1
2023-06-20 85 70 77.5 -1.2 0.03
2023-06-21 76 66 71 -7.9 0.37
2023-06-22 81 65 73 -6 0.05
2023-06-23 85 69 77 -2.2 0
2023-06-24 88 67 77.5 -1.8 0
2023-06-25 92 68 80 0.6 0.67
2023-06-26 91 67 79 -0.6 0
2023-06-27 89 72 80.5 0.8 0
2023-06-28 90 70 80 0.2 0
2023-06-29 92 72 82 2.1 0
2023-06-30 90 72 81 1 0.05
Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending
at the time given below (Local Standard Time).		          
Max Temperature : midnight          
Min Temperature : midnight          
Precipitation : midnight          

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.



Daily Data

Observed

Normal

Record Highest

Record Lowest

Max Temperature

M

90

99 in 1999

62 in 1936

Min Temperature

M

72

78 in 1915

59 in 1936

Avg Temperature

M

81.2

87.5 in 1915

60.5 in 1936

Precipitation

M

0.13

2.05 in 1994

0.00 in 2022

Snowfall

M

0.0

0.0 in 2022

0.0 in 2022

Snow Depth

M

0 in 2022

0 in 2022

HDD (base 65)

M

0

4 in 1936

0 in 2022

CDD (base 65)

M

16

23 in 1915

0 in 1936

Month-to-Date Summary

Observed

Normal

Record Highest

Record Lowest

Avg Max Temperature

92.7

90.1

96.7 in 1993

82.7 in 1967

Avg Min Temperature

73.4

71.8

74.5 in 1980

65.4 in 1967

Avg Temperature

83.1

80.9

85.3 in 1993

74.1 in 1967

Total Precipitation

1.73

4.75

17.71 in 1994

0.56 in 1881

Total Snowfall

0.0

0.0

T in 2001

0.0 in 2023

Max Snow Depth

0

T in 1942

0 in 2023

Total HDD (base 65)

0

0

4 in 1936

0 in 2023

Total CDD (base 65)

547

494

639 in 1993

289 in 1967

Year-to-Date Summary

Observed

Normal

Record Highest

Record Lowest

Avg Max Temperature

75.0

73.0

76.5 in 2012

66.9 in 1895

Avg Min Temperature

56.5

53.6

56.7 in 2012

47.3 in 1940

Avg Temperature

65.7

63.3

66.6 in 2012

57.6 in 1940

Total Precipitation

27.04

30.48

47.67 in 1912

16.36 in 1986

Total Snowfall (since July 1)

0.0

0.0

T in 2001

0.0 in 2023

Max Snow Depth (since July 1)

0

T in 1942

0 in 2023

Total HDD (since July 1)

0

0

4 in 1936

0 in 2023

Total CDD (since Jan 1)

1212

1178

1459 in 2012

718 in 1961

 

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles