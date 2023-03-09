Kennesaw announces headline acts for its 2023 Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following press release announcing the headline acts at its popular Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival (Lightly edited to remove an obsolete date reference):
Kennesaw, GA (March 9, 2023) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is excited to announce the headliner’s for the 2023 Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival! The headlining acts for the Main Stage are Drake Milligan on Saturday, August 19, and Allie Colleen on Friday, August 18.
Drake Milligan burst onto the national music stage after entering the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart at #5 after dominating iTunes. The Fort Worth native charted back-to-back #1 hits on the iTunes Country Songs Chart, #1 on iTunes All-Genre Chart and reclaimed the #1 spot on iTunes Country Albums Chart, all while simultaneously holding positions #1, #2, #3 and #5 on iTunes Country Video Chart. Milligan is a student of classic Country music with the swagger of early Rock ‘n’ Roll.
He’s an electrifying entertainer who is packing Country fans into clubs night after night on tour.
Milligan cites George Strait and Elvis Presley – the King of Country and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll – as musical heroes. His unique style of traditional yet timely Country has been embraced by fans, peers and the media alike. Milligan has already earned high praise from People, USA Today, Parade, American Songwriter, CMT.com, Billboard, KTLA, Hollywood Life, Fort Worth Weekly, Sounds Like Nashville, and Taste of Country.
Milligan performed a duet with Country star Jon Pardi on the Season 17 finale of NBC’s highest rated show of summer America’s Got Talent, where he placed in the Top 3. Skyrocketing to #1 on the iTunes All-Genre and Country Top Albums charts, Milligan just released his full-length debut album Dallas/Fort Worth via Stoney Creek Records, co-produced by award-winning Tony Brown and Brandon Hood. Milligan has attracted support from a who’s who of industry veterans including iconic songwriter Desmond Child, legendary promoter John Meglen and acclaimed TV/film producer Leslie Greif.
Allie Collen is a country Artist from Owasso, Oklahoma, currently residing in Nashville, TN. Allie is a graduate from Belmont University with a degree in Songwriting and Music Business. She has been performing since she was 14 years of age. She now resides in Nashville, TN, as a full-time touring/recording artist and songwriter.
From its humble beginnings, Pigs & Peaches has grown into one of the region’s most beloved festivals attracting an estimated 65,000 attendees annually. Now in its 22nd year, the festival features two days of non-stop music, good eats, cold beer and interactive family-fun. Attendees will find over 100 vendors, exhibitor and contestant booths, a Kid Zone full of inflatables, amusements and attractions, tons of tasty treats to satisfy every whim, and an incredible lineup of live entertainment and street performers.
At the heart of the festival is a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition, which is also recognized as an official Georgia BBQ Championship event. Additional cooking events include a Backyard contest for amateurs, Anything Butt and Peach Dessert contests. Over $16,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to contest winners. Festival organizers are currently accepting competition applications!
Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is currently accepting applications for sponsors and vendors. Parks & Recreation staff are committed to producing a quality event for attendees with a unique assortment of exhibitors and the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival would not be possible without the support of businesses and organizations. For those interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor, please visit www.pigsandpeaches.com for more information!
Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival 2023 is presented by Williams Elleby.
For more information, visit www.pigsandpeaches.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna.
|Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022)
|NA
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|33,049
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022)
|NA
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|33,049
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2022)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|33,001
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2022, (V2022)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|0.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|33,036
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|29,783
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.0%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|22.3%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|11.8%
|Female persons, percent
|52.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|64.0%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|20.5%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|6.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|14.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|55.7%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2017-2021
|2,071
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-2021
|14.9%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-2021
|68.8%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021
|$225,500
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$1,600
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$434
|Median gross rent, 2017-2021
|$1,470
|Building permits, 2021
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2017-2021
|12,799
|Persons per household, 2017-2021
|2.57
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-2021
|82.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-2021
|21.8%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2017-2021
|97.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-2021
|95.8%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|93.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|44.7%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-2021
|5.9%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|14.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|70.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|67.4%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|188,701
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|142,150
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|99,548
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1,186,810
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$34,676
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|31.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$73,977
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$37,608
|Persons in poverty, percent
|13.5%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|X
|Total employment, 2020
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,282
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|665
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|296
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|757
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|54
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|972
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|3,400.2
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3,155.1
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|9.72
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|9.44
|FIPS Code
|1343192