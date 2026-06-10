Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority Releases 2025 Annual Report

The Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority distributed the following announcement of its annual report highlighting the events of the previous year:

Cobb Convention Center Atlanta, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and ArtsBridge Foundation recently released their joint 2025 Annual Report, celebrating a year of momentum.

In 2025, Cobb Convention Center and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre produced a total of 416 events and performances with attendance of 473,000. More than 11,000 students attended field trips hosted by ArtsBridge Foundation – the arts education outreach arm of the Cobb Energy Centre – while ArtsBridge’s Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards impacted 63 high schools throughout the state.

In 2025, Cobb Convention Center and Cobb Energy Centre operations supported 1,080 jobs and generated approximately $179 million in overall economic impact for Cobb County and the state of Georgia, based on an economic impact study performed by an independent consulting firm. Approximately $7.6 million in sales, income, local option, hotel/motel and liquor by the drink taxes are directly attributable to events held at the Cobb Convention Center and Cobb Energy Centre.

This fiscal year was highlighted by Major League Baseball’s Capital One All-Star Village, a thrilling four-day festival at the Cobb Convention Center during All-Star Week. The Cobb Energy Centre also hosted sold-out performances by, among others, music icon Sting and comedian Josh Johnson. At the conclusion of a year filled with unforgettable moments, Cobb Convention Center “broke bricks” to celebrate the commencement of the much-anticipated renovation and expansion of the convention center.

“It’s been an exciting time to step in as General Manager and CEO of the Authority,” said Charlie Beirne. “In my first year alone, we hosted the largest event in the convention center’s history during MLB All-Star Week, we issued bonds and broke ground on the convention center renovation and expansion, and we unveiled a new name.”

To read the full report, visit cobbconvention.com/2025-annual-report/.

About Cobb Convention Center Atlanta

The Cobb Convention Center Atlanta is located in prestigious northwest Atlanta in the Cobb Convention, Sports and Entertainment District. Cobb Convention Center is Georgia’s premier mid-size convention venue for trade shows, meetings and special events. The expanded venue will offer 377,000 square feet of event space, four exhibition halls, two ballrooms, 11 meeting rooms and one executive boardroom. Cobb Convention Center attracted more than 246,000 visitors to 195 events in 2025, resulting in an overall economic impact of $148 million. For more information, visit cobbconvention.com and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/CobbGalleria, on X at @CobbConvention and on Instagram at instagram.com/cobbconvention.

About Cobb Energy Centre

The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is located at 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in northwest Atlanta, inside the Perimeter. Cobb Energy Centre is a premier venue for opera, concerts, Broadway shows, ballet, educational shows, family shows and corporate meetings

and events. The Centre hosts two resident companies, the Atlanta Ballet and The Atlanta Opera. The facility includes the 2,750-seat John A. Williams Theatre, 10,000-square-foot Kessel D. Stelling Ballroom and full-service food and beverage capabilities. For more information about the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, visit cobbenergycentre.com and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/CEPAC, on X at @CobbEnergyPAC and on Instagram at instagram.com/cobbenergypac/.

About ArtsBridge Foundation

ArtsBridge Foundation is dedicated to providing quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development, family programs, and the annual Shuler Awards®. Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served more than 425,000 students and educators from 70 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. ArtsBridge Foundation and Georgia Public Broadcasting’s GPB-TV live broadcast of The Shulers® won the Southeast Emmy® Award in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024 —and was a 2022 Emmy nominee —for special event coverage, indicative of the superb quality and high production value Georgia students bring to the stage. For more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.

The Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority owns and operates Cobb Convention Center Atlanta, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, and ArtsBridge Foundation.