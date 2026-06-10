21 graduate from Sheriff’s Office training academy

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens had a no-nonsense message for 21 people graduating from the sheriff’s first-ever training academy class.

His message: being first brings great responsibility.

“You will define what graduation looks like as the first,” he said. “Every following training class will be measured against you.”

He noted the responsibilities carried by trailblazers such as the first female Supreme Court justice and Jackie Robinson’s breaking the color barrier in major league baseball.

“This is the beginning. You will save someone’s life. You will help someone who feels helpless.

“In the room today is a future colonel, or major or captain. Is it you? You all have the potential to be there, “said Owens.

But for now, they’re sheriff’s deputies, presented certificates noting completion of 17 weeks of sometimes grueling training and then sworn in by Owens.

Attendees also heard remarks from the director of the Academy, Major L. White and class president Deputy C. Jones.

White introduced the training academy’s teaching and support staff and said “in 28 years of law enforcement, I have never worked with such a consortium of talent.

“In the first half the year, you have instructed 2,072 hours of training for the agency,” he said. “You are what’s right in this agency.”

Several graduates also were presented awards for their leadership, academic excellence, physical fitness and marksmanship. The ceremonies were held last Friday.