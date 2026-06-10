Cobb County is home to many places to hear live music. Some of it is pricey, some free.

Below is a quiz to see how much you know about the music scene in Cobb County, along with a section of links where you can find the answers to the quiz, and learn more about the topics in the questions.



This one focuses mostly on the large venues. We’ll soon post one that highlights the smaller, more intimate spaces.

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1. Which major concert venue is located in The Battery Atlanta next to Truist Park? Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Coca-Cola Roxy Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2. Which Cobb County venue serves as the home performance venue for both the Atlanta Ballet and The Atlanta Opera? Coca-Cola Roxy Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre The Strand Theatre 3. Which historic venue on Marietta Square is known for hosting concerts, tribute shows, and live entertainment? Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre Coca-Cola Roxy Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre Cobb Civic Center 4. Which outdoor venue in south Cobb County is best known for its seasonal concert series and amphitheater setting? Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre Coca-Cola Roxy The Strand Theatre 5. Which venue serves as the primary performance home of Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music? Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Coca-Cola Roxy Dr. Bobbie Bailey & Family Performance Center Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre Loading... Loading...



Answer Key to the Questions

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5