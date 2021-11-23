Last two days of Marietta Ward 5 advanced voting today and tomorrow

Today, November 23, and tomorrow, November 24, are the last two chances to early vote in the Marietta Ward 5 city council election which will be held on November 30.
Note that Wednesday, November 24 the hours will be shortened to 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. instead of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Incumbent Marietta Councilman Reginald Copeland failed to win a majority in a three-way race in the November 2 election. Challenger M. Carlyle Kent, who received the most votes among the three candidates, will face Copeland in the runoff.
Advanced voting will be held at Cobb County Election & Registration Main Office, 736 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
