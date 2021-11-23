Last two days of Marietta Ward 5 advanced voting today and tomorrow

Today, November 23, and tomorrow, November 24, are the last two chances to early vote in the Marietta Ward 5 city council election which will be held on November 30.

Note that Wednesday, November 24 the hours will be shortened to 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. instead of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Incumbent Marietta Councilman Reginald Copeland failed to win a majority in a three-way race in the November 2 election. Challenger M. Carlyle Kent, who received the most votes among the three candidates, will face Copeland in the runoff.

Advanced voting will be held at Cobb County Election & Registration Main Office, 736 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates