Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour December 4 and 5

The annual Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour of five beautifully decorated homes in the Kennesaw Avenue Historic District will return on December 4 and 5, 2021.

The houses on the tour are the Cox-Brown-Parker House at 109 Maple Avenue, the Magnolia Cottage at 103 Maple Avenue, the Northcutt-James-Ferrer House at 97 Maple Avenue, the Gentry House at 76 Maple Avenue, and the Mayes-Crissey-Clements House at 140 Stewart Avenue.

You can purchase pre-sale tickets at https://mariettapilgrimage.com or buy tickets in person the week of the tour at the Marietta Welcome Center and William Root House Museum.

You can get a free ticket if you volunteer as a house docent. Sign-ups can be found on the Marietta Pilgrimage website.

The announcement of the event outlines the following COVID-19 protocols for the event

Marietta Pilgrimage will be adhering to protocols and procedures as recommended by the CDC. Currently, all volunteers and guests will need to wear a mask while inside tour homes and shuttle busses, regardless of vaccination status. Marietta Pilgrimage volunteers and guests are asked to bring a mask. If a volunteer or guest forgets a mask, one will be provided. The Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Gala has been canceled this year.

For more information, visit https://mariettapilgrimage.com or phone the Marietta Welcome Center at 770-429-1115 or Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society at 678-594-4994.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates