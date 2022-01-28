Cobb County weather: Extreme cold front to hit Friday night

Enjoy the relatively comfortable weather Friday, because a cold front is about to hit that will plunge the temperature to around 19 degrees overnight Friday and Saturday morning, with blustery winds.

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be cloudy on Friday January 28 in Cobb County with a daytime high near 47.

The special weather statement from the NWS stated:

A strong cold front will bring extremely cold temperatures to north and central Georgia Friday night and Saturday. With temperatures falling to 15 to 25 degrees and northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, wind chill values will plummet into the single digits across north Georgia and into the teens across middle Georgia. Temperatures will moderate into the 30s and winds will diminish by Saturday afternoon. Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors Friday night and Saturday morning. Prolonged exposure may lead to frostbite or hypothermia.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Thursday to Friday morning Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.