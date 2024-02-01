Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, February 1, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, February 1, 2024, with a high near 57 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 37 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Advertisement

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 1, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 55 77 in 1957 28 in 1900 Min Temperature M 36 57 in 1969 10 in 1936 Avg Temperature M 45.8 65.0 in 1950 20.0 in 1900 Precipitation M 0.16 2.83 in 1973 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.1 in 2007 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 3 in 1936 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 19 45 in 1900 0 in 1957 CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature M 55.4 77.0 in 1957 28.0 in 1900 Avg Min Temperature M 36.3 57.0 in 1969 10.0 in 1936 Avg Temperature M 45.8 65.0 in 1950 20.0 in 1900 Total Precipitation M 0.16 2.83 in 1973 0.00 in 2022 Total Snowfall M 0.0 0.1 in 2007 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth M – 3 in 1936 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) M 19 45 in 1900 0 in 1957 Total CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 53.5 54.0 64.7 in 1950 38.5 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 35.1 35.6 46.8 in 1950 20.0 in 1977 Avg Temperature 44.3 44.8 55.7 in 1950 29.3 in 1977 Total Precipitation 6.43 4.75 15.82 in 1883 0.88 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 1.4 8.4 in 1936 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1431 1636 2815 in 1977 1115 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-31

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-31

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-31

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-31

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-31

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”