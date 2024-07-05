Barry Krebs submitted the following report on the 5th Annual Teen Summer Recycling Craft Competition:

Keep Cobb Beautiful and Switzer Library hosted the 5th Annual Teen Summer Recycling Craft Competition on 7/17/24.

Over twenty teens presented their recycled crafts to our esteemed judges from the Georgia Recycling Coalition, Lions Club, KCB staff and board members.

After watching the presentation of how each student created their project, the judges met in a conference room to determine the winners.

There were many great projects presented. However, after much deliberation, the judges moved forward with their decisions. Congratulations to all of the very impressive young people that presented their recycled crafts. It was a fun and educational experience for everyone.