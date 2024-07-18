Ann Tewelow’s fused glass art on display at Smyrna Public Library

The Friends of Smyrna Library distributed the following news release about an exhibit by Ann Tewelow now on display at the Smyrna Public Library:

The July/August 2024 Display Gallery exhibit in the Smyrna Public Library has opened – Pâte de Verre & Fritography (Fused Glass Art) by Ann Tewelow. Ms. Tewelow’s exhibit is on display through August 30. The Display Gallery is located on the 2nd floor of the Smyrna Public Library.

Smyrna Public Library Display Gallery exhibits are organized by the Friends of Smyrna Library.

Artist Statement:

“The beauty of glass with the depth of its reflective qualities and colors has always held a deep fascination for me.”

Upon retirement, Smyrna artist Ms. Tewelow took up pâte de verre and fritography (methods of art using fused ground glass) and has since added mosaics, etching and sandblasting to her repertoire.

She says, “All these mediums have allowed me a wide range of creativity.”

The Friends of Smyrna Library is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization that supports the Smyrna Library through fundraising, underwriting grants & purchases, program sponsorship, and volunteer recruitment. To learn more about the Friends of Smyrna Library, visit FOSLga.org.