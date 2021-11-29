Cobb weather November 29: High fire danger conditions

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there will be high fire danger in Cobb County as the relative humidity is expected to drop to below 25 percent for more than four hours this afternoon.

Here’s the alert:

HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours This afternoon and evening. Winds will be northwest to west at 5 to 10 MPH with higher gusts particularly during the afternoon. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.

Otherwise, we can expect sunny skies with a high near 51 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.