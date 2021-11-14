Board of Commissioners zoning meeting this Tuesday, November 16

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly zoning meeting on Tuesday, November 16 at 9.a.m.

There have been a lot of high-impact and controversial zoning cases coming to the Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners over the past few months, and the BOC zoning meetings are where final decisions are made on land use and zoning issues.

Zoning meetings are subject to last-minute changes as negotiations continue with applicants, postponements are requested, and site plans are revised, but you can view the agenda in its current form by following this link.

To download the complete packet for the meeting, including summaries of the application, site plans, and any stipulation letters submitted before the agenda was written, follow this link.

Below, we’ve reprinted the agenda as it stands at the publication of this article:

11-2021 Agendas Consent and Summary Agendas for 11-2021 Planning Commission Minutes 11-02-2021

Cases Continued or Held by Planning Commission Z-48-2021 Dist 1 1818, 1830 Austell Road Z-61-2021 Dist 1 Stilesboro Road Z-68-2021 Dist 4 Brookwood Drive Z-69-2021 Dist 4 245, 309, 335 Hunnicut Road Z-72-2021 Dist 4 3969, 3989 Flint Hill Road Z-78-2021 Dist 2 2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road SLUP-3-2021 Dist 1 1818, 1830 Austell Road SLUP-7-2021 Dist 1 Stilesboro Road SLUP-9-2021 Dist 4 3969, 3989 Flint Hill Road SLUP-11-2021 Dist 2 2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road

BOC Regular Cases and New Business Z-25-2021 Dist 3 Piedmont Road Z-38-2021 Dist 1 3180 Ellis Road Z-53-2021 Dist 3 unaddressed parcels (BOC Only) Z-56-2021 Dist 4 South Cobb School Road Z-57-2021 Dist 4 1028 East Callaway Road (BOC only) Z-62-2021 Dist 4 5500 Moon Road Z-70-2021 Dist 3 2795 Town Center Drive Z-73-2021 Dist 3 2454 Marneil Drive Z-74-2021 Dist 3 Wesley Chapel Road Z-75-2021 Dist 4 7485 Factory Shoals Road Z-76-2021 Dist 2 2860 Lassiter Road Z-77-2021 Dist 1 65 Saine Drive, 1564 Sandtown Road, 1582, 1586 Austell Road Z-79-2021 Dist 3 Hickory Grove Road LUP-21-2021 Dist 3 3550 Knight Road SLUP-10-2021 Dist 3 Hickory Grove Road

Details of the meeting

The meeting will be held at the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room – 2nd Floor 100 Cherokee Street Marietta, GA.

You can make comments virtually, and the county website gives the following details and instructions:

VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION

Because of pandemic-related restrictions, residents who wished to comment on a case are encouraged to do so virtually. You will have the same amount of time to address the issue as you would in person.



PLEASE CLICK THIS LINK TO REGISTER TO COMMENT VIRTUALLY DURING THIS MEETING

If you are participating virtually, please log on to the session to check the audio at least 15 minutes prior to the meeting.

If you are commenting on a case, please do NOT watch the proceedings on the streaming video channels, as these broadcasts are delayed and could cause you to miss your speaking opportunity.

Please register for virtual participation ONLY if you wish to participate in the meeting.

The Q&A feature of the virtual platform will NOT be used to register “votes” or “objections” during the meeting and should not be used as a chat feature.