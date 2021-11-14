Blanket Circle at Cobb’s Kemp Library sews for Project Linus

The Cobb Public Library posted the following notice on their social media about the Blanket Circle at the Kemp Library:

Enjoy sewing, crocheting, or knitting? Enjoy helping the community? Join us for The Blanket Circle at #KempLibrary. It’s all about blankets! Each meeting, participants can create a blanket together or chat while crocheting, sewing, and knitting their own blanket. Have fun and help children at the same time! At our introductory meeting, Ash Bates from Project Linus showed us how to make simple fleece tie blankets. Look at how great they turned out! (to view the photo click here). Project Linus provides blankets for many children in the community who need a little comfort when going through a difficult time and supports many agencies such as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hospital, Atlanta Angels, Anna Crawford’s Children’s Center, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.. Can’t make it to meetings? Kemp Library will place a collection box in the lobby for blankets. Please visit www.projectlinus.org for more information, and stay tuned for more information on The Blanket Circle..#projectlinus#blankets#libraryprogram#cobblibrary

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library web site:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.