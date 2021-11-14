Marietta alcohol license renewals due tomorrow

The City of Marietta posted the following notice on their website reminding businesses with alcohol licenses that the renewal deadline is tomorrow, Monday November 15.

MARIETTA – Current City of Marietta alcoholic beverage licenses are available for renewal. All alcoholic beverage licenses expire December 31st of the year issued. No penalty and interest is applied, if submitted on or prior to the following applicable alcoholic beverage license renewal due date:

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. It was officially recognized by the State of Georgia in 1834, although it had been in existence for several years before the state made it official.

The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Total Housing Units 26,878

Number of Firms 10,501

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Veterans 3,132

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

