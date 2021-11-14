Homeless Pet Club collecting specific items for shelter dogs and cats

The Kemp Library’s Homeless Pet Club is collecting a list of specific items to give the dogs and cats at the Cobb County Animal Services shelter some holiday cheer. You can donate the items at any library branch.

#KempLibrary‘s Homeless Pet Club is collecting specific items for the animals at the Cobb County Animal Services shelter. Items can be dropped off at any Cobb County Library now through 12/18.

They are collecting new Wolf or Large size FlexiChew Nylabones, Kongs, all cat toys, and cat beds. They are also collecting unopened pet food that will be distributed to the pet food pantries at the Animal Shelter, Our Giving Garden, and Kemp Library.

For more information about this collection or the Homelesss Pet Club call 770-528-2527.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library web site:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.